Korean Cultural Center in Thailand hosts Korean War Memorial Concert 2024

The Concert is co-hosted by the Patriotic Cultural Association in Korea which hosts the annual Korean War Memorial Concert and supports activities of the National Military Symphony Orchestra in Korea.
The Center invites around 1,000 audiences, including Korean War Veterans, Veteran's families, Thai government officials, diplomatic corps, and cultural and art personnel.
R.O.K Navy Symphonic band, consisting of 49 bandsmen, will play various genres of music such as Korean traditional music, Pop, and martial music including the song 'Memories of Korean War', commemorating war veterans' sacrifice and dedication. They will also perform Navy Blue Sticks, a popular percussion performance of the Navy band.
Soprano Lee Seihee from Korea, the winner of Chicago's Bel Canto Contest collaborates with the band, and Arm Kornkan Sutthikoses, the popular actor and singer of Thailand will play Ranat during the band play 'Lao Duang Deuan', a Thai folk song.
Park Yongmin, the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea said, "Korea and Korean people never forget the sacrifice of Thai Korean war veterans. As Thailand takes the role of Country Coordinator between Korea and ASEAN, it is so meaningful to host the Korean War Memorial Concert in Thailand in commemoration of ASEAN-ROK Day, with foreign ministry officials from both countries and diplomatic corps."