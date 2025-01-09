"How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies" Wins Two More Awards

The movie was recognized in the categories of Best Picture and Best Performance in a Leading Role, with actor Putthipong Assaratanakul receiving acclaim for his remarkable performance. These awards were presented by Gold House, a leading institution celebrating Asian excellence in the United States.
This achievement follows the film’s selection as Thailand’s official submission for Best International Feature Film at the 97th Academy Awards, where it made history as the country’s first submission to advance to the 15-film shortlist. Final nominations will be announced on January 19, 2025, ahead of the Oscars ceremony on March 2, 2025.