Meet Miss Madam, the sassy star of Dream World

But now, it’s time to meet the new star of the show: Miss Madam, the fabulous and energetic mascot of Dream World, one of Thailand’s favourite theme parks.



Miss Madam is no ordinary mascot. She’s a black dog with a super sized personality, dressed in bright colours and a big red bow. But what really sets her apart is her attitude and sass.





She doesn’t just stand for photos – she dances, twirls, twerks and struts like she owns the place! Her hilarious and confident moves have taken over TikTok and she’s now one of the most talked about mascots in Thailand.

People from all over the country are visiting Dream World just to see her in action. Even Thai celebrities are making a special trip to the theme park to meet Miss Madam and join in on the fun and try to match her dance moves.



Whether you’re a kid or an adult, you can’t help but be entertained by her charm and energy.