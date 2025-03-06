Thai soft power to be showcased at Hong Kong Filmart

THURSDAY, MARCH 06, 2025

Entrepreneurs from 38 media companies involved in both television and film to head to Asia’s leading entertainment content marketplace

Thirty-eight Thai film and television media companies are taking part in the upcoming Hong Kong International Film & TV Market 2025, also known as FILMART, being held from March 17 to 20 in the SAR, the Culture Ministry announced on Wednesday.

Dubbed “Asia’s largest entertainment content marketplace”, the event will be a platform for Thai entrepreneurs to showcase their products, discuss business partnerships with international companies, and exchange knowledge and experience with global industry experts, Culture Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol, said.

The Culture Ministry will also organise a roadshow booth at the event in collaboration with the ministries of Commerce and Tourism and Sports, Thailand Creative Culture Agency, and the National Soft Power Strategy Committee, she added.

International entrepreneurs, business leaders, artists, film producers and distributors from around the world are expected to participate in the event.

“Thailand's participation will help promote the Thai film and television industry on the international stage, build a positive image for the country and boost the nation's economy,” said Sudawan.

The 38 Thai participants are:

  • Thai Broadcasting
  • True CJ Creations
  • GMM TV
  • Change 2561
  • 5x6 House
  • Brandthink
  • GDH 559
  • Hollywood (Thailand)
  • Sahamongkol Film International
  • InFocus Asia
  • Kantana Motion Pictures
  • Hello Production
  • M Distribution
  • Monwichit Entertainment
  • Retina Film Production
  • Lockman 2011
  • Benetone Films
  • Film Frame Production
  • Yggdrasil Group
  • Kantana Post Production (Thailand)
  • White Light Studio
  • The Studio Park (Thailand)
  • The National Federation of Thai Film Associations
  • Night Edge Pictures
  • Transformation Film
  • Black Dragon Entertainment
  • U72 Studio
  • Nation Group (Thailand)
  • MCOT Plc
  • Soft Studios
  • Star Hunter Entertainment
  • Kongthup Production
  • Wellcurve
  • Waga Creative
  • MGY Entertainment
  • MediaPlex International
  • FRT Entertainment
  • Broadcast Thai Television
