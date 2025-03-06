Thai soft power to be showcased at Hong Kong Filmart

Thirty-eight Thai film and television media companies are taking part in the upcoming Hong Kong International Film & TV Market 2025, also known as FILMART, being held from March 17 to 20 in the SAR, the Culture Ministry announced on Wednesday.

Dubbed “Asia’s largest entertainment content marketplace”, the event will be a platform for Thai entrepreneurs to showcase their products, discuss business partnerships with international companies, and exchange knowledge and experience with global industry experts, Culture Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol, said.

The Culture Ministry will also organise a roadshow booth at the event in collaboration with the ministries of Commerce and Tourism and Sports, Thailand Creative Culture Agency, and the National Soft Power Strategy Committee, she added.

International entrepreneurs, business leaders, artists, film producers and distributors from around the world are expected to participate in the event.

“Thailand's participation will help promote the Thai film and television industry on the international stage, build a positive image for the country and boost the nation's economy,” said Sudawan.