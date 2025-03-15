How Lady Gaga's exclusive show is boosting Singapore’s economy

Lady Gaga's upcoming concerts in Singapore this May, her sole performances in Asia, are set to deliver a significant boost to the city-state's economy and tourism sector, highlighting its strategic position as a global entertainment hub.

The announcement of her shows at the Singapore National Stadium on May 18, 19, 21, and 24 has sparked a surge in regional interest, with hotel bookings in Singapore reportedly rising by a remarkable 358%, according to travel platform Agoda.

This surge in demand underscores the efficacy of Singapore's long-term strategy to cultivate a "concert economy", leveraging high-profile events to drive tourism and economic growth.

Lady Gaga's return to Singapore, her first performance in 13 years and the largest of her career in the country, follows the successful hosting of Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour" earlier this year, which similarly triggered a regional influx of tourists.

The exclusive nature of these concerts has ignited debate across Southeast Asia, with neighbouring nations questioning why Singapore consistently secures such high-profile acts.

The answer lies in Singapore's meticulously planned infrastructure and strategic investments. The National Stadium, with its 60,000 capacity and state-of-the-art facilities, Changi Airport's status as a regional aviation hub, and the efficient event management provided by Kallang Alive Sport Management (KASM) and Live Nation, all contribute to making Singapore an attractive destination for global artists.

