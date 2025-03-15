Nan Music Festival 2025 planned for March 29-30

Nan province is set to host the Nan Music Festival 2025 from March 29-30 in a bid to boost tourism and showcase its cultural and natural attractions.

The event, organised by the Nan Provincial Tourism and Sports Office in collaboration with the Nan Provincial Industry Council and other partners, will take place at the picturesque Pa Puei, Heuan Hang Tor.

Recognised for its diverse offerings, from stunning natural landscapes to rich historical and cultural sites, Nan province aims to leverage the festival as a "soft power" tool to attract both domestic and international tourists.

The region also boasts a thriving creative scene, with distinctive handicrafts, design, traditional medicine, and local cuisine.

