Nan Music Festival 2025 planned for March 29-30

Nan province is set to host the Nan Music Festival 2025 from March 29-30 in a bid to boost tourism and showcase its cultural and natural attractions.
The event, organised by the Nan Provincial Tourism and Sports Office in collaboration with the Nan Provincial Industry Council and other partners, will take place at the picturesque Pa Puei, Heuan Hang Tor.
Recognised for its diverse offerings, from stunning natural landscapes to rich historical and cultural sites, Nan province aims to leverage the festival as a "soft power" tool to attract both domestic and international tourists.
The region also boasts a thriving creative scene, with distinctive handicrafts, design, traditional medicine, and local cuisine.
The Nan Music Festival 2025 will feature a vibrant programme, including live performances by popular Thai artists such as Watcharawalee, Scrubb, Anatomy Rabbit, Jetset'er, Bell Warisara, Pretzelle, Season Five, and Stamp Apiwat.
In addition, the Nan Young Artist Music Contest will provide a platform for local talent to shine.
Visitors can expect a range of engaging activities, including scenic photo opportunities, DIY (do-it-yourself) workshops, and games with prizes. A diverse selection of food and beverages will be available from local vendors and 35 food trucks, offering a taste of Nan's culinary delights.
The festival will run from 5pm to 10pm each day, and admission is free with registration.
According to the Nan Provincial Tourism and Sports Office, the event is expected to create a memorable experience that highlights Nan's charm and encourages visitors to explore the province. This festival will not only boost the local economy but also provide a platform for local talented artists and entrepreneurs.
For further details and registration information, please visit the festival's Facebook pages: Nan Music Festival 2025 (www.facebook.com/NanMusicFes) and Comm Arts Production (www.facebook.com/Commartsproduction).