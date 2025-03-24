Disappointing launch! 'Snow White' earns less than expected

​Disney's live-action remake of "Snow White" debuted with a modest $43 million in domestic ticket sales during its opening weekend, according to studio estimates.

Internationally, the film garnered an additional $44.3 million, bringing its global total to $87.3 million.

These figures fall short of initial projections, especially considering the film's substantial production budget of over $250 million.

The film, directed by Marc Webb and starring Rachel Zegler as Snow White and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen, faced several controversies leading up to its release.

Criticism arose over the portrayal of the seven dwarfs, which were rendered using CGI, and comments made by Zegler that sparked backlash.