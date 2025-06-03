Actor Phairote Sangwaribut dies at 72, shocking Thai entertainment industry

The "Darapappayon" Facebook page shared the heartbreaking news on Tuesday (June 3) of the passing of Phairote Sangwaribut, the legendary actor who was a major star from the late 1960s through the 1980s.

Phairote, known by the nickname “Ae”, was one of the most popular actors during the golden age of Thai romantic teen films in the 1970s. He passed away peacefully at the age of 72, according to Darapappayon.

Phairote's death occurred at 3:00 AM on June 3 in Nakhon Ratchasima Province. His family and fans are mourning the loss, the page added.

A memorial service and funeral bathing ceremony will be held at Wat Makut Kasattriyaram Ratchaworawihan in Bangkok on June 4.