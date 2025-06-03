Actor Phairote Sangwaribut dies at 72, shocking Thai entertainment industry

The "Darapappayon" Facebook page shared the heartbreaking news on Tuesday (June 3) of the passing of Phairote Sangwaribut, the legendary actor who was a major star from the late 1960s through the 1980s.
Phairote, known by the nickname “Ae”, was one of the most popular actors during the golden age of Thai romantic teen films in the 1970s. He passed away peacefully at the age of 72, according to Darapappayon.
Phairote's death occurred at 3:00 AM on June 3 in Nakhon Ratchasima Province. His family and fans are mourning the loss, the page added.
A memorial service and funeral bathing ceremony will be held at Wat Makut Kasattriyaram Ratchaworawihan in Bangkok on June 4.
Born on May 18, 1953, in Si Sawat District, Kanchanaburi Province, Phairote was the son of Karom Sangwaribut, a famous actor from the Kaew Fah Radio Theater. He was also the younger brother of Jirapha Panjasingh, the founder of the Atchawadi Radio Theater, and a nephew of Phairat Sangwaribut, a National Artist.
He graduated with a vocational degree in electronics from Bangkok Technical College and later earned a Master’s degree in Communication Arts from Krirk University.
Phairote entered the entertainment industry at the age of 20, starting with a period TV movie titled "Komintr Kumarn," in which he played the lead role. His breakout role came in his second film, "Wai Onlawon" (1976), at the age of 21, playing the character "Tum."
He continued to build a successful career with films such as "Rak Ootalood" (1977), "Chuen Choolamoon" (1978), "Jam Loei Rak" (1978), "Khoo Rak" (1978), "Hong Tong" (1977), "Suphapburut Thoranong" (1985), and "Chang Rai Luea" (1984). He also produced around 11-12 films of his own during his career.
Phairote was previously married to Kochawan Pinjuthanon, with whom he had three children. They separated in 2002 and later divorced. Phairote then lived with Chayanit Piriyasupphakan, who was 21 years his junior, although they never officially married.