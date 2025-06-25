Thai-Cambodian pageant challenges ethnic prejudice, inspires national identity debate

Her message quickly gained traction online, earning widespread admiration for her grace and strength as a modern beauty queen who embodies the spirit of diversity and unity. She highlighted that national identity is rooted in spirit, not ethnicity.

Naruemol also addressed the criticism from fellow Thais, stating:

“What hurts more than being criticised from outside is being told by fellow Thais that I do not belong, when I have always said, ‘I am Thai.’”

While the outcome of the pageant remains uncertain, Naruemol’s courage has already made her a standout. Her story has sparked a national reflection on the evolving definition of Thai identity in an increasingly multicultural society, leaving a meaningful and lasting impact on public discourse.