Thai-Cambodian pageant challenges ethnic prejudice, inspires national identity debate

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 25, 2025

Amid ongoing regional tensions and widespread online criticism, Naruemol Phimphakdee, a Thai-Cambodian contestant representing Phuket in the Miss Universe Thailand 2025 pageant, has emerged as a powerful advocate for inclusivity and national unity.

Naruemol became the target of ethnic prejudice on social media, with some users questioning her legitimacy to represent Thailand due to her Cambodian heritage. In response, she issued a heartfelt statement on her social media platforms, accompanied by a photograph of herself in traditional Thai attire.

“Love for one’s country is not defined by skin colour or bloodline; it lives in the heart. And my heart has never belonged anywhere but Thailand,” she wrote.

Her message quickly gained traction online, earning widespread admiration for her grace and strength as a modern beauty queen who embodies the spirit of diversity and unity. She highlighted that national identity is rooted in spirit, not ethnicity.

Naruemol also addressed the criticism from fellow Thais, stating:

“What hurts more than being criticised from outside is being told by fellow Thais that I do not belong, when I have always said, ‘I am Thai.’”

While the outcome of the pageant remains uncertain, Naruemol’s courage has already made her a standout. Her story has sparked a national reflection on the evolving definition of Thai identity in an increasingly multicultural society, leaving a meaningful and lasting impact on public discourse.

Profile of Naruemol

  • Full name: Naruemol Phimphakdee (Del)
     
  • Year of birth: 2002
     
  • Height: Over 183 cm
     
  • Ethnicity: Thai-Cambodian
     
  • Place of birth: Buri Ram province, Thailand
     
  • Family background: Her father is Thai and her mother is Cambodian. Both work in rubber farming and general labour to support the family.
     

Education and Career

  • Education: Bachelor’s degree in English from Buriram Rajabhat University
     
  • Career history: Former ground staff member for Qatar Airways in Qatar and ZIPAIR Tokyo in Japan
