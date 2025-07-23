FTD: The silent brain disease impacting Bruce Willis' quality of life

WEDNESDAY, JULY 23, 2025

Fans continue to send their support as the family of 69-year-old actor Bruce Willis shares his latest health update. It has been revealed that Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD) has left him unable to speak, read, or walk.

International news outlets have reported on Willis' ongoing battle with FTD, a condition that developed from a previously diagnosed language impairment (Aphasia) in 2022.

Sources indicate that the action star's condition has steadily worsened throughout 2023 and 2024, becoming increasingly concerning. Willis is now almost entirely unable to speak, cannot read, and has exhibited clear signs of motor difficulties.

Close sources have confirmed that he is no longer able to walk. Although the family has not officially commented on his mobility, this situation has deeply affected fans worldwide, who have been closely following his health updates.

According to a report from Kom Chad Luek, FTD is a condition caused by the progressive degeneration of nerve cells in the frontal and/or temporal lobes of the brain. 

These areas are vital for controlling behaviour, personality, language, and decision-making. When the nerve cells in these regions deteriorate, patients exhibit symptoms that differ from other types of dementia, such as Alzheimer's, which typically begins with memory problems.

FTD can present a variety of symptoms depending on which part of the brain is primarily affected. Generally, the main types of symptoms can be categorised as follows:

Behavioural Variant FTD (bvFTD)

  • Personality and behavioural changes: Patients may exhibit socially inappropriate behaviour, such as rude speech, reduced empathy, or a disregard for social norms.
  • Lack of inhibition: There may be impulsive reactions to stimuli, poor financial decision-making, or a propensity for gambling.
  • Loss of motivation: A lack of interest in previously enjoyed activities, leading to apathy and reduced enthusiasm.
  • Repetitive behaviours: Repeating certain activities or becoming fixated on specific things.

Language Variant FTD or Primary Progressive Aphasia (PPA)

  • Aphasia (language impairment): Patients begin to struggle with speaking, reading, and writing, which was the initial diagnosis for Bruce Willis.
  • Non-fluent aphasia: Difficulty finding words, speaking haltingly, or using simple, short words.
  • Semantic dementia: Loss of understanding of word meanings or an inability to remember the names of objects, often replacing specific terms with general ones.
  • Reading and writing difficulties: A noticeable decline in the ability to read and write.

Motor Disorders

In some cases, FTD patients may also experience movement disorders similar to Parkinson's disease or Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), such as tremors, muscle stiffness, poor coordination, difficulty swallowing, muscle weakness, or trouble walking—symptoms that Bruce Willis is currently facing.

As there is no cure or definitive treatment for FTD, management focuses on symptom relief, rehabilitation therapies, and care to improve the patient’s quality of life. This includes speech therapy, physical therapy, and psychological support.

Bruce Willis' battle with FTD serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of understanding various types of dementia and offering support to patients and their families who face this challenge. 

FTD not only impacts physical health but also the ability to carry out daily activities and alters the patient’s personality.

 

