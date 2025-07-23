FTD: The silent brain disease impacting Bruce Willis\' quality of life

International news outlets have reported on Willis' ongoing battle with FTD, a condition that developed from a previously diagnosed language impairment (Aphasia) in 2022.

Sources indicate that the action star's condition has steadily worsened throughout 2023 and 2024, becoming increasingly concerning. Willis is now almost entirely unable to speak, cannot read, and has exhibited clear signs of motor difficulties.

Close sources have confirmed that he is no longer able to walk. Although the family has not officially commented on his mobility, this situation has deeply affected fans worldwide, who have been closely following his health updates.