Thai drama\'s potential for global success with strategic development

Uniting 3 generations: connecting skills, experience, and networks

This seminar wasn’t just about lectures; it was part of the “Writers' Room 3 Gen Workshop,” which brings together Thai scriptwriters from three different generations:

New generation: Energetic, creative, and tech-savvy, but lacking experience.

Middle generation: Established, recognised works, but seeking to expand their networks.

Older generation: Wide networks but in need of fresh plots.

TSA’s concept is to merge the resources and potential of each generation, driving the development of Thai scripts to meet modern demands, market expectations, and global standards.

Out of 279 submitted plots, 30 works from new-generation writers were selected to participate in the seminar, with plans for them to evolve into ongoing projects.

Supporters from both the public (Department of Cultural Promotion, Thailand Creative Culture Agency, One Family One Soft Power) and private sectors (True CJ, One31, Channel 3, Channel 7HD, GMMTV, MONOMAX, and more) have joined forces to back the initiative.

A launchpad: Thai plots to real projects

The 30 plots from emerging writers will be further developed and presented to television stations, streaming platforms, and top studios, with TSA serving as the central hub for connection and driving these “real projects” forward in the near future.

Khathahat Busaphaket, president of TSA, said this project is not just about skill development. It’s aimed at creating an infrastructure that solidifies the industry by developing quality content that is directly linked to global markets.

Thai drama’s potential… with strategic development

The seminar and workshop serve as a clear example that Thai scriptwriters have immense untapped potential to expand and compete internationally, provided they are given space for growth, opportunities for exchange, and sustainable support systems.

TSA, therefore, not only serves as the professional organisation for scriptwriters but also as a “driving force” that will help elevate the Thai entertainment industry systematically and sustainably.