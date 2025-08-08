Thai drama\'s potential for global success with strategic development

The Television Drama Script Writers Association (TSA) recognises the importance of this role and has taken proactive steps to drive the industry forward through the power of learning and exchange via the “Writer's Room 3 Gen Workshop.”
Most recently, it hosted a special seminar titled “Beyond Borders: Bringing Thai Scripts to the Global Stage,” designed to inspire the potential of Thai scriptwriters and push them to a global level.
TSA invited two key figures from the Korean drama industry—Park Ba Ra, the scriptwriter of the globally renowned series Under the Queen's Umbrella, and Chang Shin Ae, a producer from Studio Dragon behind the successes of Flower of Evil, Love in the Moonlight, and Our Unwritten Seoul.
They shared their experiences, ideas, and the working processes within the Korean entertainment industry, which successfully transforms local content into global hits.
Park Ba Ra emphasised the importance of crafting universally relatable core themes such as motherhood and family relationships, while avoiding sensitive topics such as race, religion, or politics.
She also stressed the significance of creating memorable characters, which are key to engaging global audiences.
Chang Shin Ae added from a production standpoint that a good script needs a fresh, engaging plot with a memorable ending, to catch the attention of production teams eager to push it into full series production.
In today’s ever-changing platform environment, understanding market contexts and adapting flexibility is paramount.
Uniting 3 generations: connecting skills, experience, and networks
This seminar wasn’t just about lectures; it was part of the “Writers' Room 3 Gen Workshop,” which brings together Thai scriptwriters from three different generations:
TSA’s concept is to merge the resources and potential of each generation, driving the development of Thai scripts to meet modern demands, market expectations, and global standards.
Out of 279 submitted plots, 30 works from new-generation writers were selected to participate in the seminar, with plans for them to evolve into ongoing projects.
Supporters from both the public (Department of Cultural Promotion, Thailand Creative Culture Agency, One Family One Soft Power) and private sectors (True CJ, One31, Channel 3, Channel 7HD, GMMTV, MONOMAX, and more) have joined forces to back the initiative.
A launchpad: Thai plots to real projects
The 30 plots from emerging writers will be further developed and presented to television stations, streaming platforms, and top studios, with TSA serving as the central hub for connection and driving these “real projects” forward in the near future.
Khathahat Busaphaket, president of TSA, said this project is not just about skill development. It’s aimed at creating an infrastructure that solidifies the industry by developing quality content that is directly linked to global markets.
Thai drama’s potential… with strategic development
The seminar and workshop serve as a clear example that Thai scriptwriters have immense untapped potential to expand and compete internationally, provided they are given space for growth, opportunities for exchange, and sustainable support systems.
TSA, therefore, not only serves as the professional organisation for scriptwriters but also as a “driving force” that will help elevate the Thai entertainment industry systematically and sustainably.