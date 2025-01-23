Oscar-winner Russell Crowe joins Hollywood crew for MMA drama “The Beast In Me.”

This collaboration is a soft power that will drive the combat sports industry and tourism, help create tangible economic value for Thailand in the future, and expand ONE’s fan base to new groups.

The team will film the entire week-long training camp featuring action from the competitions, and featuring famous actors on the stage on the day of the competition. This collaboration is a soft power that will drive the combat sports industry and tourism, help create tangible economic value for Thailand in the future, and expand ONE’s fan base to new groups.

ONE 170 will be held on Friday, January 24, 2025, at Impact Arena, Muang Thong Thani, starting with the first bout at 6.30pm and will be broadcast live on Channel 7HD, press 35, starting at 8.30pm onwards. It will also be broadcast live to viewers in over 195 countries worldwide via ONE’s social media channels and partner channels.