Oscar-winner Russell Crowe joins Hollywood crew for MMA drama “The Beast In Me.”

The team will film the entire week-long training camp featuring action from the competitions, and featuring famous actors on the stage on the day of the competition. This collaboration is a soft power that will drive the combat sports industry and tourism, help create tangible economic value for Thailand in the future, and expand ONE’s fan base to new groups.
ONE 170 will be held on Friday, January 24, 2025, at Impact Arena, Muang Thong Thani, starting with the first bout at 6.30pm and will be broadcast live on Channel 7HD, press 35, starting at 8.30pm onwards. It will also be broadcast live to viewers in over 195 countries worldwide via ONE’s social media channels and partner channels.
ONE 170 Schedule
Main Event: Champion vs. Champion It is a rematch of the ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Championship (145-155 lbs.) between the 25-year-old current world champion “Tawanchai PK.Saenchai” and the 34-year-old ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion “Superbon Superbon Training Camp”.
In the co-main event, ONE Bantamweight World Champion “Fabricio Andrade” from Brazil will make his first defence of his belt against his old rival “Kwon Won Il” from South Korea.
Another match that fans around the world are keeping an eye on is the interim ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai (135-145 lbs.) title fight between the No. 2 contender “Nico Carrillo” from Scotland and the No. 5 contender “Nabil Anan” from Algeria/Thailand. The winner will face “Superlek Kiatmoo9” (who is currently resting from an injury) and plans to hold a belt-winning bout at ONE172 on Sunday, March 23, 2025, at Saitama Super Arena in Japan.
In addition, 4 other Thai boxers will show off their skills: Seksan A. Kwanmuang, Joe Nattawut, Suriyanlek P. Yenying, and Sinsamut Klinmee.
“Seksan A. Kwanmuang”, a top boxer from Nakhon Si Thammarat Province, will meet the iron man “Zaw Lin Oo” from Myanmar in a special Muay Thai (catchweight) 142 lbs. bout.
The ranking battle will be between “Joe Nattawut”, the No. 2 contender and a fighter from Yamo, Korat, and “Bampara Kouyate” from France, the No. 4 contender in the Muay Thai Featherweight bout.
“Sinsamut Klinmee”, a young father boxer from Chonburi, has returned to restore the public’s faith. Meet the fierce bull “Nawzet Trujillo” from Spain in the Muay Thai rules, Lightweight (155-175 lbs.)
While “Suriyanlek Por. Yenying”, the brutal fighter from Mahasarakham, will meet “Thant Sin” from Myanmar in the Muay Thai rules, a specific weight (catchweight) of 134 lbs.
In addition, many other pairs are serving up excitement in this battle, including:
■ Johan Gazali (Malaysia/USA) vs. Yohan Estupinan (Colombia) Muay Thai rules, Flyweight (125-135 lbs.)
■ Mavris Abevi (Switzerland) vs. Samat Mamedov (Kazakhstan) MMA rules, Lightweight (155-175 lbs.)
■ Marcelo Garcia (Brazil) vs. Masakazu Imarani (Japan) Submission rules No weight limit
■ Shakir El Tecriti (Iraq) vs. Masaaki Noiri (Japan) Kickboxing rules Featherweight (145-155 lbs.)
■ Freddie Haggerty (UK) vs. Jordan Estupinan (Colombia) Muay Thai rules Flyweight (125-135 lbs.)
Watch ONE 170 live on Watch.ONEFC.com (in select countries), Facebook & YouTube ONE (in select countries) starting with the first bout at 6:30 p.m. and on Channel 7HD, press 35 (Thai language) to receive the live broadcast signal at 8:30 p.m.