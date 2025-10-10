Mariah Carey touches down in Bangkok for October 11 mega concert

Legendary pop diva Mariah Carey arrived in Thailand on Thursday (October 9), landing at Don Mueang Airport to a warm welcome from the organisers, led by Thonburi Phanich Group CEO Papon Viriyaphant and Vivan Karnasuta from Max Image. Carey appeared radiant, dressed in her signature elegant style, waving to fans and sending her love to Thailand before taking time to rest and tour some of Bangkok’s landmarks ahead of her grand performance.

Her upcoming show, “Mariah Carey Live in Bangkok 2025 – The Celebration of Mimi World Tour,” will take place on October 11 at Impact Challenger Hall, Muang Thong Thani. This marks her first visit to Thailand in nearly ten years and is part of the global tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of her iconic album The Emancipation of Mimi, which sold over 15 million copies worldwide. Carey expressed her excitement ahead of the tour: “We’re taking The Celebration of Mimi around the world! I can hardly wait to meet everyone during this special anniversary year for Mimi.”