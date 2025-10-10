Mariah Carey touches down in Bangkok for October 11 mega concert

Legendary pop diva Mariah Carey arrived in Thailand on Thursday (October 9), landing at Don Mueang Airport to a warm welcome from the organisers, led by Thonburi Phanich Group CEO Papon Viriyaphant and Vivan Karnasuta from Max Image. Carey appeared radiant, dressed in her signature elegant style, waving to fans and sending her love to Thailand before taking time to rest and tour some of Bangkok’s landmarks ahead of her grand performance.
Her upcoming show, “Mariah Carey Live in Bangkok 2025 – The Celebration of Mimi World Tour,” will take place on October 11 at Impact Challenger Hall, Muang Thong Thani. This marks her first visit to Thailand in nearly ten years and is part of the global tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of her iconic album The Emancipation of Mimi, which sold over 15 million copies worldwide. Carey expressed her excitement ahead of the tour: “We’re taking The Celebration of Mimi around the world! I can hardly wait to meet everyone during this special anniversary year for Mimi.”
The concert in Thailand is produced under the concept of “Culture-level Marketing,” a collaboration between Thonburi Phanich Group and local partners, aiming to leverage art and music as a medium to connect Thailand to the global stage and enhance Thai soft power through the influence of a legendary female artist.
Entertainment insiders report that the show will be a unique production tailored specifically for Thai fans, featuring elaborate lighting, sound, and a musical journey spanning three decades of Carey’s greatest hits, offering an unforgettable experience of the “Legendary Diva.”
Thailand has been chosen as one of the select countries on the tour, highlighting its role as a cultural hub in Asia, supported by the Tourism Authority of Thailand and private sector partners promoting Thai soft power on the international stage.
Fans can expect a full-scale live performance by the world-renowned diva, Mariah Carey, on Saturday October 11 at Impact Challenger Hall, Muang Thong Thani. Ticket prices range from 7,500 to 20,000 baht and are available at www.thaiticketmajor.com or by calling 02-405-8818.