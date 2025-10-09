Galaxy Resorts Electrifies Bangkok with Jackson Wang’s “MAGICMAN 2” World Tour





Jackson Wang — A World-Renowned Icon Elevating Thailand

Jackson Wang, celebrated worldwide for his artistry, charisma, and cross-cultural appeal, brought his unmatched star power to the Thai stage. As a former member of GOT7 and now a solo artist commanding millions of fans globally, Jackson’s presence in Bangkok was more than a concert — it was a statement of Thailand’s desire to compete on a global stage.



Tourism Impact — Boosting the Local Economy

The MAGICMAN 2 World Tour in Bangkok attracted premier fan groups from around the region, many of will have extended their stay to explore Thailand’s attractions, cuisine, and shopping districts.

An influx of higher-spending visitors provides a direct boost to hotels, restaurants, retail outlets, and local tour operators, serving as a reminder that world-class live entertainment drives tourism growth.



An Unforgettable Night of Artistry

The concert unfolded as a multi-chapter emotional odyssey, with Jackson Wang guiding the audience through themes of isolation, self-discovery, and empowerment. State-of-the-art lighting, immersive soundscapes, and avant-garde costumes brought the MAGICMAN persona vividly to life — reaffirming Jackson’s status as both a global entertainer and a master storyteller.



Galaxy Resorts Thailand’s Vision

Mr. Kevin Clayton, Chief Brand Officer, Galaxy Resorts Thailand, stated:

“Jackson Wang’s phenomenal performance created unforgettable memories for his fans, and showcased how headline events will go some way to helping Thailand realise its full potential as a premier destination for world-class entertainment. The event also demonstrated the level of commitment made by Galaxy Resorts Thailand to deliver a number of unique world-class experiences for Thai people and international visitors alike, plus contributing to Thailand having a vibrant tourism industry.”



Next Stop — Macau

Following his triumphant Bangkok performance, Jackson Wang will bring the MAGICMAN 2 World Tour to Galaxy Arena Macau on Saturday, 11 October 2025, and Sunday, 12 October 2025.

For more updates, visit: www.galaxyresortsthailand.com