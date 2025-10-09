Galaxy Resorts Electrifies Bangkok with Jackson Wang’s “MAGICMAN 2” World Tour

Galaxy Resorts Thailand, in collaboration with Galaxy Resorts Macau, proudly presented global music phenomenon Jackson Wang in his much-anticipated MAGICMAN 2 World Tour, transforming Bangkok’s Impact Arena into a pulsating epicentre of music, artistry, and emotion. The sold-out spectacle drew over twenty four thousand domestic and international fans, underpinning Thailand’s position as a premier destination in an increasingly competitive tourism market.
Galaxy Resorts Thailand invested in bringing Jackson Wang’s MAGICMAN 2 World Tour to Bangkok, delivering a globally recognised entertainment icon with a reach far beyond Thailand’s borders. The event was designed to thrill a local audiences and also broadcast Thailand’s cultural vibrancy to the world, positioning the country alongside other international entertainment capitals, such as Macau, Singapore and Seoul.
Galaxy Resorts Macau is a recognised leader in curating world-class live entertainment, with Galaxy Resorts Thailand seeking to create a iconic destination in Bangkok renowned for luxury hospitality, first class service, live entertainment and headline attractions.
Jackson Wang, celebrated worldwide for his artistry, charisma, and cross-cultural appeal, brought his unmatched star power to the Thai stage. As a former member of GOT7 and now a solo artist commanding millions of fans globally, Jackson’s presence in Bangkok was more than a concert — it was a statement of Thailand’s desire to compete on a global stage.
The MAGICMAN 2 World Tour in Bangkok attracted premier fan groups from around the region, many of will have extended their stay to explore Thailand’s attractions, cuisine, and shopping districts.
An influx of higher-spending visitors provides a direct boost to hotels, restaurants, retail outlets, and local tour operators, serving as a reminder that world-class live entertainment drives tourism growth.
The concert unfolded as a multi-chapter emotional odyssey, with Jackson Wang guiding the audience through themes of isolation, self-discovery, and empowerment. State-of-the-art lighting, immersive soundscapes, and avant-garde costumes brought the MAGICMAN persona vividly to life — reaffirming Jackson’s status as both a global entertainer and a master storyteller.
Mr. Kevin Clayton, Chief Brand Officer, Galaxy Resorts Thailand, stated:
“Jackson Wang’s phenomenal performance created unforgettable memories for his fans, and showcased how headline events will go some way to helping Thailand realise its full potential as a premier destination for world-class entertainment. The event also demonstrated the level of commitment made by Galaxy Resorts Thailand to deliver a number of unique world-class experiences for Thai people and international visitors alike, plus contributing to Thailand having a vibrant tourism industry.”
Following his triumphant Bangkok performance, Jackson Wang will bring the MAGICMAN 2 World Tour to Galaxy Arena Macau on Saturday, 11 October 2025, and Sunday, 12 October 2025.
For more updates, visit: www.galaxyresortsthailand.com