Why The Devil Wears Prada still rules, 20 years on

In the end, Andy earns something she had spent the whole film chasing: Miranda’s approval. She proves she can thrive in that world. Yet the film’s most important choice is that she walks away. She decides that success on those terms is not success she wants. That decision gave the film a deeper emotional afterlife. It was never just a fantasy about getting inside fashion’s inner circle; it was also about holding on to your values when ambition begins to rewrite them.





The film’s fascination with the fashion industry also helped turn it into a cultural landmark. For many viewers, it offered a thrilling look behind the curtain. It showed the machinery behind a major fashion magazine: the endless clothing pulls, model decisions, concept-building, prestige, panic and performance that go into the making of an image. It made that world look dazzling, but also exhausting and merciless.

It also carried an added layer of intrigue because Miranda Priestly was long seen as being inspired by Vogue’s Anna Wintour, one of the most powerful real-life figures in fashion media. That connection helped blur the line between fiction and reality, making the film feel like both entertainment and a sly insider portrait of a world many people were curious about. Variety has continued to frame the sequel’s appeal in terms of that same fashion-media legacy.

Now the sequel arrives in a very different landscape. According to Variety and Deadline, the new film is expected to revolve around the decline of print publishing, forcing Miranda to navigate an industry that no longer revolves around the same old centres of power. Emily, once her overworked assistant, is now positioned much higher up the ladder and may control the kind of luxury advertising money Miranda needs. That reversal alone gives the sequel a strong dramatic hook.

That is what makes The Devil Wears Prada 2 more than a nostalgia exercise. The first film belonged to the age of glossy magazine dominance. The sequel steps into a world remade by digital media, influencer culture, brand power and the erosion of traditional editorial authority. Fashion is still obsessed with image, but the people who shape it now wield influence in very different ways.

So why is The Devil Wears Prada still a legend after 20 years? Because beneath the couture, the satire and the memorable one-liners, it understood ambition with unusual clarity. It knew that glamour could be intoxicating, that work could become identity, and that success could come with a personal cost. It offered audiences style, but it also gave them a story about pressure, reinvention and self-respect that still feels recognisable now.

That is why the film endures. And that is why, after all this time, people are still ready to step back into Miranda Priestly’s world.