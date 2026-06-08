LISA breaks rules with Thai-custom Mercurials in Nike campaign

MONDAY, JUNE 08, 2026
LISA breaks rules with Thai-custom Mercurials in Nike campaign

In Nike’s “Rip the Script” short-film campaign, LISA wears a Thai-designed custom look that reimagines Nike Mercurial football boots.

  • LISA is featured in Nike's latest global campaign, "Rip the Script," wearing a unique pair of Nike Mercurial football boots.
  • The boots were a custom creation by Thai streetwear brand @iwannabangkok and stylist @nanist.
  • The design involved completely deconstructing and reworking the original boot to create a new, high-fashion hybrid silhouette.
  • This styling choice "breaks the rules" by fusing the athletic function of a football boot with a global fashion runway aesthetic.

LISA (Lalisa Manobal) has again generated buzz worldwide after appearing in Nike’s latest global short-film campaign, “Rip the Script”.

The project was created to welcome the World Cup and take viewers deep into the Nike Football universe, but the element that made fashion followers and football fans stop and watch was her “unique look”.

LISA breaks rules with Thai-custom Mercurials in Nike campaign

 

In the campaign, LISA appears with a fresh, powerful style, choosing to wear the legendary Nike Mercurial football boots, a model usually laced up for the pitch, but presenting them from a new, sharper and cooler angle.

The standout feature of the look is the fusion of sport and high fashion.

It is a special design and styling work from the well-known Thai streetwear brand @iwannabangkok and the acclaimed stylist @nanist, who worked together to push the limits and completely rework the structure of the Nike Mercurial boots.

The futuristic design was taken apart and altered from the upper to the studs and laces, while high-performance materials were reinterpreted to create a football-inspired hybrid footwear silhouette.

The result links the mood of the green pitch with the global fashion runway in seamless balance.

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