LISA breaks rules with Thai-custom Mercurials in Nike campaign

In the campaign, LISA appears with a fresh, powerful style, choosing to wear the legendary Nike Mercurial football boots, a model usually laced up for the pitch, but presenting them from a new, sharper and cooler angle.

The standout feature of the look is the fusion of sport and high fashion.

It is a special design and styling work from the well-known Thai streetwear brand @iwannabangkok and the acclaimed stylist @nanist, who worked together to push the limits and completely rework the structure of the Nike Mercurial boots.