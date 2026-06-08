LISA breaks rules with Thai-custom Mercurials in Nike campaign

LISA (Lalisa Manobal) has again generated buzz worldwide after appearing in Nike’s latest global short-film campaign, “Rip the Script”.
The project was created to welcome the World Cup and take viewers deep into the Nike Football universe, but the element that made fashion followers and football fans stop and watch was her “unique look”.
In the campaign, LISA appears with a fresh, powerful style, choosing to wear the legendary Nike Mercurial football boots, a model usually laced up for the pitch, but presenting them from a new, sharper and cooler angle.
The standout feature of the look is the fusion of sport and high fashion.
It is a special design and styling work from the well-known Thai streetwear brand @iwannabangkok and the acclaimed stylist @nanist, who worked together to push the limits and completely rework the structure of the Nike Mercurial boots.
The futuristic design was taken apart and altered from the upper to the studs and laces, while high-performance materials were reinterpreted to create a football-inspired hybrid footwear silhouette.
The result links the mood of the green pitch with the global fashion runway in seamless balance.