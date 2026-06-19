Behind the real cases that inspired Netflix’s The Evil Lawyer

Netflix’s Thai legal drama The Evil Lawyer has quickly become a global talking point, praised for its sharp writing, complex courtroom storytelling and socially charged themes. The series reportedly took six to seven years to research and develop.

According to the creative team, every case featured in the series is based on extensive legal research, real judicial processes and real-world social issues, reinterpreted through fictional narratives that are both distinctly Thai and universally relatable.



Case 1: The “child spirit” case (Episode 1)

The opening episode introduces the legal concept of “legal personhood” under Thailand’s Civil and Commercial Code. It is used to frame the character of attorney Jittri, establishing her as a highly strategic and morally ambiguous lawyer.

The central case involves the illegal trade of infant remains linked to beliefs in protective “child spirit” rituals, a subject that has appeared in Thai news in connection with superstition-driven criminal activity.

The writers said the storyline also explores belief systems among those in power, highlighting how influence, fear and spirituality intersect. It contrasts characters who rely on legal justice with those who depend on faith or supernatural protection.

The writing team said:

“We wanted to explore belief in things that cannot be seen. Those in power have their own beliefs, just as law and justice are intangible. The question we want to raise is what people choose to believe in — law, justice, faith, humanity, or themselves.”