Booking.com, TAT launch #ExploreThaiTaste with Thai Foodie Map 2.0

Each location is complemented by local attractions, allowing travellers to fully experience the unique tastes and cultural richness of each region.

Additionally, to bring these savoury journeys to life, Booking.com and TAT have partnered with local food and travel bloggers, alongside popular T-POP boy group, ATLAS, to explore these destinations across Thailand. By immersing themselves in each city's culture and savouring its authentic flavours, they'll share their experiences through a diverse range of content, inspiring others to embark on their culinary adventures.

Nithee Seeprae, Deputy Governor for Marketing Communications, at the Tourism Authority of Thailand, shares, "Thailand's rich culinary heritage is celebrated worldwide, and Thai Foodie Map 2.0, developed in partnership with Booking.com, provides a unique opportunity to share our diverse local delicacies with travelers globally.

This guide not only showcases Thailand's culinary diversity but also promotes our lesser-known provinces, where hidden gems await discovery. We hope this initiative will inspire travellers to explore the vibrant attractions of Thailand's secondary cities, savour delicious regional dishes, and enjoy a truly enriching experience."

Michelle Gao, Regional Manager for the Mekong and China at Booking.com, said, "The #ExploreThaiTaste campaign aligns with Booking.com's mission of making it easier for everyone to experience the world, and we truly believe that the 'Thai Foodie Map 2.0' will inspire travellers to explore Thailand's rich culinary heritage and evolution, savour the distinctive flavours in different regions, while also accommodating those seeking for unexplored destinations.

We are thrilled to be partnering with the TAT once again as our enthusiastic guide on this adventure across Thailand. Through this collaboration, we aim to create an unforgettable and mindful gastronomic journey that supports local communities across the country and enables them to thrive."

For more information on the "Thai Foodie Map 2.0" and #ExploreThaiTaste campaign, please visit Booking.com's newsroom.

