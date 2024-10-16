Melbourne's Thai-style dessert cafe Homm debuts in Singapore on Oct 16

Chayathorn – who handles the company’s human resources, public relations and social media – says: “A lot of scientific research went into each dessert. We’re looking at how fragrance can be released on the palate at different timings, as well as different textures and taste profiles, and how they can be combined. All this has to happen in your mouth in the first five to 10 seconds.”

He also gave The Straits Times an early taste of Homm’s Singapore-exclusive brunch dishes, slated to launch in early 2025 after operations stabilise here.

These include tomato tartare with shokupan sticks and smoked salmon risotto, among others that the couple did a month-long test run for in Melbourne.

The duo, who met in 2016 via a mutual friend, were inspired to dream up their dessert concept after visiting a popular dessert outlet on a trip to Melbourne in 2022.

Before Homm, Chayathorn worked in front of the house at the now-defunct fine-dining establishment The Bridge Room, as well as a people and culture system analyst for accounting firm PwC – both when he was based in Sydney.

Homm is not their first time working together. From 2018 to 2021, they worked at Praewthip’s family’s business, running a foreign worker employment agency in Thailand.

Homm’s entrance into Singapore is via local F&B company SL Food Industries Holdings. SL Food is a shareholder of popular Malaysian noodle chain Go Noodle House and its new spin-off concept Go Unique, which also opens on Oct 16.

Go Unique shares the same unit – vacated by another cafe, The Coffee Academics – with Homm at Raffles City. Besides the signature noodle dishes from Go Noodle House, Go Unique also offers several rice dishes.

For Homm, its dessert dominance is just beginning.

It will be opening in Sydney and Perth by the end of 2024, followed by a fifth Melbourne outlet in 2025.

Chayathorn and Praewthip are looking to expand to Brisbane and Canberra and, in the long run, turn Homm into a recognised global brand.

And it is not just on the food front. “I want to ensure my team can have the best life. The more Homm grows, the more opportunities there are for them to grow and learn. It’s a long way to go for us,” says Chayathorn.

Homm opens on Oct 16 at B1-12 Raffles City Shopping Centre, 252 North Bridge Road. Its hours are 11am to 9.30pm, Sundays to Thursdays, and 11am to 10pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

Eunice Quek

The Straits Times

Asia News Network