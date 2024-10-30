139 Thai restaurants awarded for serving up authentic flavours

Some 139 Thai restaurants won the 2024 Thai Select award on Wednesday in recognition of their effort to ensure their dishes are authentic and the quality is up to standard.

Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan chaired the award ceremony at the Santi Maitree building in the Government House compound.

Pichai said the government attached importance to promoting Thai cuisine as a soft power and has assigned the Business Development Department to screen Thai restaurants that offer authentic, good-quality food.

As many as 347 restaurants were competing for this year’s award, of whom 139 were chosen as winners. Of them, one received the Thai Select Signature award, five won the Thai Select Unique Award, and 133 won the Thai Select Classic award.