Michelin Guide Thailand adds 10 new eateries in October

Michelin Guide Thailand recently added 10 new establishments in the October 2024 edition of the restaurant guide, covering recommended spots to dine in several cities in Thailand.
These new additions have a chance to win Michelin’s iconic titles of Bib Gourmands, Michelin Stars and Michelin Green Star, which will be announced at the end of the year.
The 10 new eateries worth checking out are:
Kang, Chiang Mai
Located in Jing Jai Market, it offers a cozy retreat with a laid-back approach to dining, plus a menu that's ideal for sharing the highlights of Indonesian, Malaysian and Thai cuisine with friends.
Tel 065 241 8555, Facebook @แกงกาดจริงใจ
Withee Laab, Chiang Mai
This charming wooden building down a narrow alley has been serving delicious laab for years. The spicy minced buffalo meat and zesty-cooked minced pork are sure to impress.
Tel 093 192 2596, Facebook @วิถีลาบ
Preaw Pak, Ayutthaya
Preaw Pak specialises in freshwater fish, with a menu focused on fresh catches and local seasonal produce. Highlights include deep-fried river prawns with stir-fried garlic and chilli, and fresh snakehead fish in clear tom yum soup made with dry and fresh chilli.
Tel 086 391 0136
Khao Soi Thai Yai, Udon Thani
The original owners moved to Isaan more than 20 years ago and brought the flavours of Northern Thailand with them. Khao Soi is the speciality here. For groups, order the Northern Thai set – the homemade sausage won't disappoint.
Tel 081 117 7733, Facebook @Khaosoiudonthani
GOAT, Bangkok
Elements of Thai, Chinese and Western cuisines are cleverly brought together in a Thai seasonal concept. Using herbs grown onsite and ingredients sourced from all over Thailand — the staff also crafts and ferments soft drinks that pair perfectly with each course.
Tel 065 095 6132, Facebook @GOATBangkok
Ōre, Bangkok
Ōre promises an intimate culinary journey centred on Thai ingredients with select imports. The chef extols the flavour-enhancing properties of the mineral water that he gets shipped in from a spring near Sai Yok Waterfall to use in his cooking.
Facebook @OreBangkok
Kagero, Bangkok
A fusion of Japanese and Italian cuisine is created by combining Japanese and European techniques to transform premium ingredients into a sensory delight. Highlighted on the menu is the Kani Croquet, renowned for its bold flavours, succulent crab meat, and tantalising aroma.
Tel 092 328 9466, Facebook @KageroBangkok
AVANT, Bangkok
The Singaporean chef is renowned for his culinary approach that combines traditional and modern techniques with meticulous attention to detail. His introduction to each course reveals his enduring passion for his craft.
Tel 082 466 4962, Facebook @AVANT
Tambu, Phuket
The chef presents modern Indian cooking inspired by the opulent Mughal palaces. The aromatic plates are packed with spices and enhanced by a smoky flavour, bringing complexity and creative combinations to the palate.
Tel 095 834 7208, FB @TambuPhuket
Buabok, Phuket
Enjoy aromatic Thai cuisine beneath the pitched roof of an elegant wooden villa. From Thai salads to smooth curries, the menu is crafted from fresh local produce. Don't miss their rich, flavourful Panaeng Nuea, an Angus beef red curry.
Tel 076 324 333