Michelin Guide Thailand adds 10 new eateries in October

Michelin Guide Thailand recently added 10 new establishments in the October 2024 edition of the restaurant guide, covering recommended spots to dine in several cities in Thailand.

These new additions have a chance to win Michelin’s iconic titles of Bib Gourmands, Michelin Stars and Michelin Green Star, which will be announced at the end of the year.

The 10 new eateries worth checking out are:



Kang, Chiang Mai

Located in Jing Jai Market, it offers a cozy retreat with a laid-back approach to dining, plus a menu that's ideal for sharing the highlights of Indonesian, Malaysian and Thai cuisine with friends.

Tel 065 241 8555, Facebook @แกงกาดจริงใจ



Withee Laab, Chiang Mai

This charming wooden building down a narrow alley has been serving delicious laab for years. The spicy minced buffalo meat and zesty-cooked minced pork are sure to impress.

Tel 093 192 2596, Facebook @วิถีลาบ



Preaw Pak, Ayutthaya

Preaw Pak specialises in freshwater fish, with a menu focused on fresh catches and local seasonal produce. Highlights include deep-fried river prawns with stir-fried garlic and chilli, and fresh snakehead fish in clear tom yum soup made with dry and fresh chilli.

Tel 086 391 0136



Khao Soi Thai Yai, Udon Thani

The original owners moved to Isaan more than 20 years ago and brought the flavours of Northern Thailand with them. Khao Soi is the speciality here. For groups, order the Northern Thai set – the homemade sausage won't disappoint.

Tel 081 117 7733, Facebook @Khaosoiudonthani