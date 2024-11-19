Thailand enlists US influencers to boost authentic Thai restaurants

Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan has sought help from 50 American influencers to promote Thai restaurants in the US that have won certificates of authenticity from his ministry.

Pichai presided over a ceremony in Hollywood, California to award Sa Wad Dee Thai Select certificates to seven US-based Thai restaurants at 6pm on Sunday local time.

The Commerce Ministry invited 50 US influencers with a combined 10 million online followers to join the ceremony, which was broadcast live on their Facebook and other social media.

Pichai said in his speech that all 50 US states were graced with Thai restaurants but most lacked authentic Thai flavours as they were run by Vietnamese, Laotians or other nationalities.