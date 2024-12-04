Food for thought: Tom yum kung gets the nod from UNESCO

Tom yum kung has been recognised as an intangible cultural heritage by UNESCO, highlighting its importance as a culinary delight and a cultural icon. It represents the values of creativity, sustainability, and community that UNESCO seeks to promote and preserve.
One of the most popular dishes, tom yum kung has been enjoyed by Thais for hundreds of years. The name is derived from the words “tom” (to boil) and “yum” (mixing of ingredients). Although evidence of this delicious cuisine did not originally appear in written form and its inventor is unknown, a dish named “Tom Yum” can be traced back to the reign of King Rama V. A cookbook detailing domestic Siamese cooking techniques written by Plian Passakornwong referred to the dish as “Tom Yum Khmer”.
Tom Yum Kung is now a global cuisine that reflects Thailand’s abundant resources, with ingredients from rivers, farms, and forests.
This spicy soup’s main ingredient is shrimp and its extraordinary taste would not but complete without the mix of spicy, sour, salty, slightly sweet, and, most importantly, unique aromatic herbs, such as galangal, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, and bird’s eye chilli. It is not only a delicacy but has been shown to have health benefits.
For visitors exploring Thailand, tom yum kung is a must. The dish is not only a menu item but also a representation of Thai culture. Visitors from around the world can experience it all over Thailand, whether at local restaurants, as street food or in fine dining establishments. Just remember to tell the staff the level of spiciness you can tolerate!