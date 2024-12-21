Jim Thompson, A Thai Restaurant wins best dining experience award

The heritage quarter features other distinctive venues such as The OSS Room, The OSS Bar, Silk Café, and Jim’s Terrace, making it one of Bangkok’s top dining destinations, the restaurant added.

The Lifestyle + Travel Award acknowledges not only the restaurant’s culinary excellence, but also the unparalleled experience of dining in a place where history, culture and world-class cuisine come together to create a truly unique and memorable adventure for both locals and international visitors.

Jim Thompson, A Thai Restaurant is open daily for lunch from 11.30am to 4.30pm (last order at 3.30pm) and dinner from 6pm to 11pm (last order at 10pm).

For reservations, call 061-421-8951 or visit www.jimthompsonrestaurant.com, or the restaurant’s social media on Facebook and Instagram.