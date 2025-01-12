Four Thai dishes ranked among 100 worst in the world

The dish gained its name from fermented fish entrails and a spicy curry paste, consisting of chilli peppers, galangal, shrimp paste, turmeric, shallots and lemongrass.

“Because of its intensity and strong, pungent aromas, kaeng tai pla is best served with steamed rice on the side,” TasteAtlas said.

The Thai insect dish hon mhai (deep-fried silkworms) was ranked 11th with 2.2 points. “Once fried, the silkworms turn crunchy and greasy, while the flavour is sometimes described as slightly bitter,” it said.

A traditional Thai dish dubbed khai luk khoei (son-in-law eggs) was ranked 35th with a score of 2.5 points. The dish comprises two components: fried hard-boiled eggs and a sauce consisting of shallot oil, fish sauce, tamarind pulp, water and sugar.

“The eggs are then sliced in half, arranged on a platter, and drizzled over with the sauce,” the website said, “Before serving, this sweet-and-sour dish is garnished with cilantro sprigs, chilli peppers and fried shallots.”

Thailand’s simple, clear soup made with vegetables, often enriched with pork meatballs, glass noodles, soft tofu pieces, seaweed and mushrooms, tom chuet or kaeng chuet was ranked 63rd with a score of 2.7 points.

“This dish has a mild flavour that makes it quite different from other Thai dishes, which typically combine several flavours in one,” it said, adding that this clear soup is usually followed by spicier dishes.