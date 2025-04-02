More Thai restaurants can apply for Thai Select certification now

The Department of Business Development (DBD) is accepting applications from Thai restaurants this month for evaluation to receive the Thai Select certification mark, the DBD chief has announced.

DBD Director-General Oramon Supthaweetham stated that Thai restaurants can submit applications for Thai Select certification throughout the month.

She explained that eligible applicants must have been in operation for at least six months before applying for certification. Each restaurant must have at least ten seats for patrons, and 70% of the dishes served must be Thai cuisine. Additionally, the restaurants must employ Thai chefs. If the chefs are not Thai, they must provide certificates proving prior experience working in other Thai restaurants.