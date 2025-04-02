More Thai restaurants can apply for Thai Select certification now

The Department of Business Development (DBD) is accepting applications from Thai restaurants this month for evaluation to receive the Thai Select certification mark, the DBD chief has announced.
DBD Director-General Oramon Supthaweetham stated that Thai restaurants can submit applications for Thai Select certification throughout the month.
She explained that eligible applicants must have been in operation for at least six months before applying for certification. Each restaurant must have at least ten seats for patrons, and 70% of the dishes served must be Thai cuisine. Additionally, the restaurants must employ Thai chefs. If the chefs are not Thai, they must provide certificates proving prior experience working in other Thai restaurants.
She added that restaurants applying for the Thai Select mark must also maintain hygiene standards and provide an aesthetically pleasing environment.
As of 31 March, the DBD has issued the Thai Select mark to 496 restaurants across 77 provinces since 2018.
A Thai Select certificate is valid for three years from the date of issuance. Certified restaurants must use high-quality Thai ingredients and adhere to authentic Thai cooking techniques, which will be tested and certified by committees comprising experts from government agencies and private sector firms.
Oramon stated that the DBD also plans to promote Thai Select restaurants through partnerships with tourism stakeholders in each region of the country.
She further revealed that the DBD will soon redesign the Thai Select logo to make it more distinctive and recognisable among international food critics, similar to the Michelin Star logo.
She expressed confidence that many more Thai restaurants will receive the Thai Select certification mark as part of the government’s efforts to promote Thailand as a global culinary destination.