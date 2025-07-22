Thai Sausages Secure Places Among World\'s Top 50 in Global Food Rankings

Two beloved Thai sausages have earned their place amongst the world's finest, according to a prestigious new ranking by international food guide TasteAtlas.

Sai Krok Isan, the fermented sausage from Thailand's northeastern region, claimed the 23rd spot on the "50 Best Cooked Sausages" list, whilst the northern Thai delicacy Sai Ua secured 49th place in the global rankings announced on 19th July.

The achievement marks a significant recognition for Thai cuisine on the international stage, with the country's traditional sausage-making techniques standing alongside celebrated varieties from across the globe.

TasteAtlas, a comprehensive platform that collects recipes and reviews from food critics worldwide, crowned Italy's Salsiccia as the world's best cooked sausage.