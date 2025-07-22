Thai Sausages Secure Places Among World\'s Top 50 in Global Food Rankings

Two beloved Thai sausages have earned their place amongst the world's finest, according to a prestigious new ranking by international food guide TasteAtlas.
Sai Krok Isan, the fermented sausage from Thailand's northeastern region, claimed the 23rd spot on the "50 Best Cooked Sausages" list, whilst the northern Thai delicacy Sai Ua secured 49th place in the global rankings announced on 19th July.
The achievement marks a significant recognition for Thai cuisine on the international stage, with the country's traditional sausage-making techniques standing alongside celebrated varieties from across the globe.
TasteAtlas, a comprehensive platform that collects recipes and reviews from food critics worldwide, crowned Italy's Salsiccia as the world's best cooked sausage.
The Italian variety, crafted from minced pork, pork fat, and various spices stuffed into natural casings with minimal curing or smoking, topped the prestigious list.
Spain's Chistorra from the Basque region claimed second place, recognised for its distinctive red colour achieved through seasoning with garlic, salt, and paprika.
South Africa's spiral-shaped Boerewors rounded out the top three, meeting strict requirements of containing at least 90 per cent meat content with fat levels not exceeding 30 per cent.
Sai Krok Isan's inclusion highlights the unique fermentation process that sets this northeastern Thai specialty apart.
The sausage combines ground pork with garlic, sticky rice, salt, and pepper, before undergoing a distinctive drying and fermentation period lasting several hours to several days under Thailand's intense sun.
This traditional method creates the sausage's characteristic tangy flavour profile.
Typically grilled or fried, Sai Krok Isan is commonly served alongside fresh chillies, ginger slices, garlic, and crisp vegetables.
The versatile dish serves as both a breakfast staple and a popular street food snack, often presented on sticks for convenient consumption.
Sai Ua, securing the 49th position, represents northern Thai culinary tradition with its complex blend of pork, red curry paste, and aromatic herbs including galangal, kaffir lime leaves, lemongrass, and coriander stems.
The mixture is traditionally encased and formed into distinctive coils before grilling, though modern preparations may present the sausage as patties or balls.
This spicy northern delicacy is particularly associated with Chiang Mai province, where it features prominently at street stalls and local markets. Sai Ua is typically accompanied by fresh vegetables, sticky rice, and nam prik num sauce.
The recognition of these Thai varieties amongst global sausage traditions reflects the growing international appreciation for Southeast Asian cuisine's complexity and distinctive preparation methods.