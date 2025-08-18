Commerce minister orders probe into Jay Fai’s ‘overpriced’ crab omelette

Minister orders investigation after YouTuber complaint

Commerce Minister Jatuporn Buruspat on Monday ordered the Department of Internal Trade (DIT) to investigate Michelin-starred restaurant Jay Fai after a well-known YouTuber alleged she was charged 4,000 baht for a crab omelette listed on the menu for 1,500 baht.

Jatuporn said he instructed DIT officials to inspect the restaurant of Supinya Junsuta, better known as Jay Fai, following a complaint by YouTuber Peachii. She posted on X that she was billed 4,000 baht for the dish, even though the menu listed the price at 1,500 baht.

YouTuber’s viral post sparks debate

In her post on Friday, Peachii explained that she ordered the crab omelette advertised at 1,500 baht, but was shocked when the bill came to 4,000 baht.