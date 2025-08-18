Commerce minister orders probe into Jay Fai’s ‘overpriced’ crab omelette

Commerce Minister Jatuporn Buruspat on Monday ordered the Department of Internal Trade (DIT) to investigate Michelin-starred restaurant Jay Fai after a well-known YouTuber alleged she was charged 4,000 baht for a crab omelette listed on the menu for 1,500 baht.
Jatuporn said he instructed DIT officials to inspect the restaurant of Supinya Junsuta, better known as Jay Fai, following a complaint by YouTuber Peachii. She posted on X that she was billed 4,000 baht for the dish, even though the menu listed the price at 1,500 baht.
In her post on Friday, Peachii explained that she ordered the crab omelette advertised at 1,500 baht, but was shocked when the bill came to 4,000 baht.
She clarified that while the crab meat was of premium quality, she had not requested a special version. The menu offered only one crab omelette option at 1,500 baht, with no indication that the price could vary. Nor did the waiter ask if she preferred a premium crab upgrade.
“The point was that I didn’t order a special dish. I only found out when I saw the bill,” she wrote.
Peachii added that while charging more for premium ingredients could be acceptable, restaurants should clearly state this in their menus and inform customers in advance.
After a follower on X asked whether she had checked with the restaurant, Peachii said staff told her the higher charge was due to using superior-quality crab.
“It was really delicious and the crab meat was sweet and mouthful. But I was perplexed because the menu stated only one price and no one asked me first which kind of quality I wanted … I’ve never experienced a shop operating this way,” she wrote.
On Monday, Jatuporn stressed that menu prices must match billed prices.
“The trade can only be sustainable if patrons trust the shops. If consumers feel the prices do not match the menu, they will lose confidence in the business,” he said.
Peachii’s posts quickly went viral on social media, attracting widespread criticism of Jay Fai. Many users said the restaurant should have informed customers in advance instead of adjusting prices without notice.
Some commenters questioned why an omelette dish should cost so much, adding they could easily make a crab omelette at home for a fraction of the price.
Jay Fai is a culinary icon known for her meticulous cooking style and trademark ski goggles, which protect her eyes from the heat of her charcoal stoves.
Her restaurant received one Michelin star in Bangkok’s inaugural Michelin Guide in 2018 and has maintained it ever since, transforming her from a local legend into a globally recognised chef.
Her signature dish, the crab omelette (kai jeaw poo), is a golden, crispy, fluffy omelette generously packed with chunks of sweet crab meat — and the very dish at the centre of this latest controversy.