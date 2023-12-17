Lisa joins celebrations for chef Jay Fai’s 7th successive Michelin Star

Thai rapper, singer and dancer Lalisa Manobal, better-known as Lisa, accompanied by her mother, team members, and executives from Nongshim, joined in the celebration. Notably, the wife and daughter of Samsung's chairman also joined their table.

Lisa's presence was not just a gesture of celebration but also an opportunity to savour some of the restaurant's signature dishes. Jay Fai, in appreciation, gifted Lisa a stylish box set reminiscent of a James Bond-style bag. The box contained a special edition of Jay Fai's instant noodles, collaborating with the popular Korean brand Shin Ramyun to introduce new flavours like "Tom Yum" and "Tom Yum Dry" to the Thai market.

During this celebratory visit, Lisa indulged in the renowned crab omelette and various seafood dishes known for their exceptional textures and flavours. Jay Fai's restaurant, located in the Pratu Phee area of Bangkok, is a Michelin-starred street food eatery.

The chef-owner cooks on a small charcoal stove in an open kitchen, showcasing culinary skills passed down through generations, with roots tracing back to the chef's father 70 years ago. Signature dishes like crab omelette, crab stir-fried with curry powder and dry congee showcase the restaurant's legendary status in the culinary world.