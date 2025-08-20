Jay Fai\'s 4,000-baht omelette explained: A VVIP price for regulars

After Pattarapha came forward with her explanation, Peachii made new posts on X saying she understood the situation.

"The jigsaw puzzle of the 4,000-baht crab omelette is now complete," she posted.

Peachii explained that she was initially confused because the menu price was 1,500 baht and a waiter had not asked her if she wanted a special option.

The confusion was compounded by the fact that when they paid the bill, Pattarapha couldn't explain the price difference either, as she always paid without checking the listed prices. Peachii said Pattarapha promised to seek an explanation from Jay Fai and found out it was a "VVIP price" she served only for her regular patrons without asking.

Meanwhile, officials from the Office of the Consumers Protection Board, the DIT, and the consumer protection police division questioned Jay Fai at her shop on Wednesday.

Pisit Apichanapong, a DIT officer, said the investigators found that the menu listed the crab omelette at 1,500 baht without stating the 4,000-baht option.

As a result, officials fined Jay Fai 2,000 baht for not publicly stating the food prices. Pisit added that the restaurant was ordered to add the 4,000-baht option to the menu, and the shop agreed to comply with the DIT's regulations.

Jay Fai is a culinary icon known for her meticulous cooking and trademark ski goggles, which protect her eyes from the heat of her charcoal stoves.

Her restaurant received one Michelin star in Bangkok’s inaugural Michelin Guide in 2018 and has maintained it ever since, transforming her from a local legend into a globally recognized chef.

