Jay Fai\'s 4,000-baht omelette explained: A VVIP price for regulars

A regular customer has come out to defend Michelin-starred chef Jay Fai after a social media uproar over a crab omelette she charged a YouTuber 4,000 baht for, even though the listed price was just 1,500 baht. Jay Fai was fined anyway 2,000 baht for not stating the special price on the menu.
Dr. Pattarapha Chadit, a regular patron of Supinya Junsuta, better known as Jay Fai, explained that the 4,000-baht price was for a special dish Jay Fai would cook with premium crab meat only for "VVIPs" or regular patrons she knew well.
On Monday, Commerce Minister Jatuporn Buruspat announced that he would have the Department of Internal Trade (DIT) investigate why Jay Fai's restaurant charged a customer 4,000 baht for a crab omelette when the listed price was 1,500 baht.
This action came after the YouTuber, Peachii, posted on her X account on August 15 that she was shocked by the bill. She had ordered the dish with a listed price of 1,500 baht and was only later told the crab meat was premium. She argued she had not been informed or asked in advance if she wanted the premium option.
It was actually Pattarapha who had taken Peachii and her friend Martha to dine at Jay Fai's that day and who had ordered the food for the three. Pattarapha explained that Jay Fai recognized her patrons well and remembered what kinds of dishes she used to cook for them. Because of this, she cooked the special crab omelette for Pattarapha without asking. "I didn’t explain this to my friend, so a misunderstanding occurred," Pattarapha said. "It was just special cooking for familiar patrons or VVIP customers."
After Pattarapha came forward with her explanation, Peachii made new posts on X saying she understood the situation.
"The jigsaw puzzle of the 4,000-baht crab omelette is now complete," she posted.
Peachii explained that she was initially confused because the menu price was 1,500 baht and a waiter had not asked her if she wanted a special option.
The confusion was compounded by the fact that when they paid the bill, Pattarapha couldn't explain the price difference either, as she always paid without checking the listed prices. Peachii said Pattarapha promised to seek an explanation from Jay Fai and found out it was a "VVIP price" she served only for her regular patrons without asking.
Meanwhile, officials from the Office of the Consumers Protection Board, the DIT, and the consumer protection police division questioned Jay Fai at her shop on Wednesday.
Pisit Apichanapong, a DIT officer, said the investigators found that the menu listed the crab omelette at 1,500 baht without stating the 4,000-baht option.
As a result, officials fined Jay Fai 2,000 baht for not publicly stating the food prices. Pisit added that the restaurant was ordered to add the 4,000-baht option to the menu, and the shop agreed to comply with the DIT's regulations.
Jay Fai is a culinary icon known for her meticulous cooking and trademark ski goggles, which protect her eyes from the heat of her charcoal stoves.
Her restaurant received one Michelin star in Bangkok’s inaugural Michelin Guide in 2018 and has maintained it ever since, transforming her from a local legend into a globally recognized chef.