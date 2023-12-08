Jay Fai’s crab omelette gets thumbs-up from ‘Than On’

The signature crispy, golden-brown omelette has earned the shop on Maha Chai Road one star in the Michelin Guide, becoming the first street-side shop in Thailand to receive this international recognition.

On his Facebook page, Vacharaesorn praised the owner Supinya “Jay Fai” Junsuta for being kindhearted, adding that all dishes live up to their fame, using the hashtag #softpower.

Vacharaesorn said Supinya also gifted his group with the Jay Fai-flavour instant noodles before they left.

Later on Thursday, the King’s son travelled to Wat Sra Kaeo in Ang Thong province, which operates a foster home for more than 1,000 orphans and underprivileged children in the province.

Vacharaesorn provided the children with lunch and necessities, following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather, King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great, who were both patrons of the monastery in central Thailand.

Vacharaesorn, 42, who works as a lawyer in New York, travelled to Thailand on Monday to attend Father's Day celebrations on December 5, when he laid flowers at the statue to commemorate his grandfather’s birthday at the King Rama IX Memorial Park in Bangkok's Dusit district.

This is his second trip to his homeland this year.

After living abroad for 27 years, Vacharaesorn and his younger brother, Chakriwat made their first visit to Thailand on August 7. Vacharaesorn is fondly called “Than On” by Thais, while Chakriwat is known as “Than Ong”.