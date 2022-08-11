Facts you should know about LayV virus found in China

He summarised four interesting facts from the study published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

1. LayV’s full name is Langya henipavirus and it is in the paramyxovirus family, the same as measles and mumps viruses.

He said that there are also severe viruses in this family, such as Nipah and Hendra, which have a high fatality rate. However, their spread has been limited because the host dies quickly.

2. The first human patient was found in China at the end of 2018 and around 35 people have been infected so far.