Toddlers aged 6 months to 2 years most at risk of complications from EV-A71 virus

He said these two conditions caused by EV-A71 have mostly been found in infants aged six months to two years.

“We have lost many children to these complications over the past 10 years,” he said, adding that treatment has improved thanks to Intravenous Immunoglobulin therapy.

A study on infants’ immunity against the EV-A71 B5 subvariant, which has been found in Thailand, learned that children have 80 per cent immunity against the virus until they are six months old.

"This is why infants aged six months and above are most at risk,” he said, adding that infants should be vaccinated against the virus.