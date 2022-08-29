Virologist links ‘tomato flu’ to hand, foot, mouth disease virus

The flu’s name was derived from the red water blisters patients develop. Symptoms are similar to ordinary flu with fever and body aches before the red blisters break out. The flu is not life-threatening and resolves on its own over time.

Yong suspects the symptoms are similar to Chikungunya virus, dengue fever and HFMD.

He said it will not be tough to investigate this disease because it has already been identified and it is known that the outbreak started in India. However, he said, the virus has not been officially announced yet.

Yong said reports in Indian newspapers indicate that “tomato flu” comes from the Coxsackievirus, which also causes HFMD.