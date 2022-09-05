More than 50% of Thais have Covid immunity after previous infection

Meanwhile, a separate study on the effectiveness of Covovax vaccine also showed that more than half of the 215 participants had been infected with Covid-19.

"This proves that most Thais have immunity against Covid-19 from both vaccination and infection," he said, adding that this hybrid immunity reduced the severity of Covid-19 infection.

However, Yong urged the government to vaccinate more people, especially those in vulnerable groups, as only 40 per cent of Thais had received their third jab.