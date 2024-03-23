Exhibition building at Expo 2025 to help project Thailand as medical hub
Thailand will construct an exhibition building, “Bhumi Phiman”, at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan to promote Thailand as a global health destination, Minister of Public Health Dr Cholnan Srikaew said.
"The government sees the medical industry as one of the important cogs to drive the Thai economy and push the nation towards becoming a medical hub," said Cholnan.
The ministry not only takes care of Thai people's health, but also drives the economy of the country by promoting Thailand as a health centre in the region, he said.
Thailand aims to become an international medical hub by 2026 in four aspects; wellness, medical service, academics and products, he added.
Currently, preparations are being made by using the potential strength of the country's health service system combined with seven of Thailand's potential strengths, consisting of well-known tourist attractions, world-class medical facilities, expert doctors and personnel, reasonable pricing, Thai hospitality, Thailand's absolute facilities, and the wisdom of traditional Thai medicine and alternative medicine.
All of these will be magnets to attract people from around the world to Thailand for wellness and medical treatment.
The main theme of Expo 2025 is “Designing Future Society For Our Lives”, promoting the use of technology and innovation in health and medicine aiming for a happy and healthy life.
The main theme of Thailand's Exhibition is "Thailand Connecting Lives for Greatest Happiness", emphasising the Siam Smile that creates happiness and also attracts people from around the world.
Building 'Bhumi Phiman'
The design of “Bhumi Phiman” is inspired by the elegance of Thai culture with various Thai landscape identities. There will be an elephant statue welcoming tourists in front of the exhibition hall, representing Thailand's abundance and longevity. Wood, representing how Thai people apply the country's resources with wisdom, will be the main material in decorating the exhibition hall.
Then hall will be divided into three zones:
Exhibit 1: “Bhumi Withi” is the first zone that opens the doors for visitors to “Bhumi Phiman”, a land rich in natural resources and good cultural traditions, including the abundance of food that makes Thailand the kitchen of the world.
Exhibit 2: “Bhumi Khumgan” is an important highlight in the exhibit, conveying stories from the Thai way of life when people used Thai medicine before developing medical and public health innovations that make Thailand an important landmark in medicine and health in the world.
Exhibition 3: “Bhumi Siam” captures the Thai landscape and an experience of the Thai way of life. Visitors can experience Thai food, and products from Thai wisdom, and feel impressed with Siamese smiles.
Expo 2025 will be hosted in Osaka, Kansai, Japan from April 13 to October 13, 2025.