Ministry to increase digital literacy among wellness entrepreneurs
The Industry Ministry aims to empower digital literacy among wellness and medical business entrepreneurs with the hope of generating over 30 million baht in revenue for Thailand.
The ministry is offering the businesses digital equipment and technologies to improve their potential success. The move is in line with the government’s policy to drive Thailand towards a digital economy and promote the country as a tourism hub.
“This is an opportunity for Thailand’s medical and wellness tourism sector to generate more revenue from domestic and foreign tourists,” said Danainat Chokamnuay, an adviser to the Industry Minister.
Along with boosting digital potential, the Department of Industrial Promotion (DIPROM) has been tasked to empower wellness and medical entrepreneurs through digital marketing in a bid to boost opportunities to penetrate international markets.
The department has also collaborated with the Thai Kingdom Adviser and the Tourism Council of Thailand in a plan to launch a website that showcases the products and services of entrepreneurs.
“This would enable participating entrepreneurs to generate more than 30 million baht in revenue within a year,” said DIPROM deputy director-general, Vatee Phiravaranuphong.
Thailand is ranked eighth in the world for tourist arrivals, with the industry generating over 2.3 trillion baht. It is expected to continue to grow through the next four years.