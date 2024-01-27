Three effective and speedy ways to keep Office Syndrome at bay
In the increasingly tech-dependent era, Office Syndrome seems to be increasingly prevalent, causing chronic pain to many people.
Office Syndrome affects people who spend long hours in front of computer screens. Poor posture and a sedentary lifestyle cause muscle tightness and pain.
With the current lifestyles and changing behaviour patterns, people in the digital era seem to experience this syndrome, often at a young age.
No doubt, there are various treatments available to tackle the syndrome, but time is of the essence in the modern world. People are impatient for effective and quick treatments.
“Technology can make life much better with less time consumption,” said Dr Kantaphong Thongrong, a PYONG Rehabilitation Clinic physician.
Traditional methods, such as massage, physiotherapy or chiropractic treatments, are good but for workaholics these methods and the results may not be quick enough. This can lead them to seek alternative “fast lanes”, which can put them on the “wrong fast track”.
Kantaphong, who also practises as an Instructor, Rehabilitation Medicine, at the Faculty of Medicine, King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang, says that it is important the patient knows what sort of treatment they are receiving. Personalised treatment is the key to better results, both in the short and long term, he says.
He recommends three rehabilitation methods that are highly effective in reducing the “trendy pains” of the modern busy bees.
Dry needling
This treatment is highly recommended for chronic Office Syndrome, especially around the neck and shoulders area. Enjoy the painless treatment of thin needles being inserted into the muscle layer in the trigger-point areas to stimulate the functioning of the nerves and muscles. It reduces stiffness of muscles and increases blood circulation to the affected area, resulting in the pain subsiding.
Peripheral Magnetic Stimulation (PMS)
This treatment is recommended for and around the hips area, including, Office Syndrome, Myofascial pain syndrome, Cervical and lumbar spine spondylosis, spondylolisthesis, spinal stenosis, sport injury and peripheral neuropathy
It is a non-invasive method using electromagnetic waves to stimulate the nerves directly (depolarisation), resulting in a decrease in pain. It also improves the efficient functioning of the muscles that are affected by disfunctioning of the nerves and the brain. The magnetic waves are able to pass through clothes into the body up to 10 centimetres deep without causing pain or irritation on the skin.
High-power laser treatment
This non-invasive therapy uses healing light energy to penetrate 5-6 centimetres into the body, creating biological effects on the tissues. This treatment is recommended for pain in the muscles, joints, bones, etc.
The working mechanism will:
▪︎ Stimulate the creation and accumulation of energy at the cellular level.
▪︎ Reduce the secretion of substances that cause pain and inflammation
▪︎ Stimulate the secretion of substances that play a role in building muscles, new flesh, blood vessels and nerves.
In addition, these practices could be treated in alignment with medication, recommended exercises and the patients’ lifestyles in particular.
“The result can be seen immediately, while in some cases the patient can feel the difference within two days. What is good about these treatments is that they are fast, effective and the patients do not need to come back often, which is really time-efficient," he says.
However, maintaining a healthy lifestyle, including having the right posture, is recommended, he adds.