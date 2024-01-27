Three effective and speedy ways to keep Office Syndrome at bay

Dry needling

This treatment is highly recommended for chronic Office Syndrome, especially around the neck and shoulders area. Enjoy the painless treatment of thin needles being inserted into the muscle layer in the trigger-point areas to stimulate the functioning of the nerves and muscles. It reduces stiffness of muscles and increases blood circulation to the affected area, resulting in the pain subsiding.

Peripheral Magnetic Stimulation (PMS)

This treatment is recommended for and around the hips area, including, Office Syndrome, Myofascial pain syndrome, Cervical and lumbar spine spondylosis, spondylolisthesis, spinal stenosis, sport injury and peripheral neuropathy

It is a non-invasive method using electromagnetic waves to stimulate the nerves directly (depolarisation), resulting in a decrease in pain. It also improves the efficient functioning of the muscles that are affected by disfunctioning of the nerves and the brain. The magnetic waves are able to pass through clothes into the body up to 10 centimetres deep without causing pain or irritation on the skin.

High-power laser treatment

This non-invasive therapy uses healing light energy to penetrate 5-6 centimetres into the body, creating biological effects on the tissues. This treatment is recommended for pain in the muscles, joints, bones, etc.

The working mechanism will:

▪︎ Stimulate the creation and accumulation of energy at the cellular level.

▪︎ Reduce the secretion of substances that cause pain and inflammation

▪︎ Stimulate the secretion of substances that play a role in building muscles, new flesh, blood vessels and nerves.

In addition, these practices could be treated in alignment with medication, recommended exercises and the patients’ lifestyles in particular.

“The result can be seen immediately, while in some cases the patient can feel the difference within two days. What is good about these treatments is that they are fast, effective and the patients do not need to come back often, which is really time-efficient," he says.

However, maintaining a healthy lifestyle, including having the right posture, is recommended, he adds.