State agency wants Thai govt to deal with TB with as much urgency as Covid
Stronger awareness and collaboration between government, private and public sectors are necessary to eliminate tuberculosis (TB) in Thailand, experts from the disease control agency said.
During a group interview, the Department of Disease Control (DDC)'s Division of Tuberculosis explained that this respiratory disease affects people worldwide as they can get infected while taking flights.
"TB is hard to control as nobody calls for treatment rights compared to HIV/Aids," said Phalin Kamolwat, the division's adviser.
TB has been included in the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) along with road traffic injuries, as the disease has killed 1.3 million people around the world annually, including more than 12,000-14,000 people in Thailand.
Though Thailand has been named among 30 TB/HIV high-burden countries by the World Health Organization (WHO), the country's TB cases are expected to be around 111,000 annually compared to 7,000 HIV cases.
To achieve the SDG, Thailand has to reduce the TB patient ratio from 155 per 100,000 people to 75 per 100,000 people.
However, congestion in hospitals and people's attitudes towards TB posed difficulties in eliminating the disease in Thailand, Phalin said.
As Thailand does not have enough access to information and support for TB, most of the patients are stranded in isolation without receiving the proper treatment. Some of them have lost their jobs due to disease infection, she said.
“Our division is focusing on how to ensure that TB patients do not suffer from being discriminated against," said Phalin, adding that it was the duty of medical staff to help patients access the proper treatment.
Proactive action against TB
The most effective way to screen TB patients is a lung X-ray due to the slow incubation period of 2-10 weeks compared to 3-6 days for Covid-19. Using antigen test kits could result in false results and become a cost burden.
Initially, the Division of Tuberculosis purchased 16 portable X-ray modules from Japanese multinational conglomerate Fujifilm in a bid to enter the standard treatment process.
These modules have been provided to hospitals and agencies under DDC. Despite the high cost, the division confirmed that it was cost-effective.
The division has planned to use artificial intelligence (AI) to process these X-ray images as well. helping medical staff notify persons at risk of TB.
This portable X-ray module takes only 1 minute to screen patients at risk of TB, and could screen up to 300 patients a day, Phalin said, adding that this innovation enabled medical staff to screen patients without causing stigma.
The division has planned to set up portable X-ray modules in prisons to enable inmates to access treatment, as well as offer such innovation to neighbouring countries.
To further improve efficiency in dealing with TB, the Division of Tuberculosis has advised the government to pay as much attention to TB as it does to Covid-19, as well as enhance hospital management.
“If we deal with TB proactively, we will be able to contain the spread of the disease,” Phalin said.
TB is caused by a bacterium called Mycobacterium tuberculosis. The bacteria usually attack the lungs, but TB bacteria can attack any part of the body including the kidneys, spine and brain.
The Thai Public Health Ministry has included TB among diseases that needs to be monitored this year.