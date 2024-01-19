State agency wants Thai govt to deal with TB with as much urgency as Covid

TB has been included in the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) along with road traffic injuries, as the disease has killed 1.3 million people around the world annually, including more than 12,000-14,000 people in Thailand.

Though Thailand has been named among 30 TB/HIV high-burden countries by the World Health Organization (WHO), the country's TB cases are expected to be around 111,000 annually compared to 7,000 HIV cases.

To achieve the SDG, Thailand has to reduce the TB patient ratio from 155 per 100,000 people to 75 per 100,000 people.

However, congestion in hospitals and people's attitudes towards TB posed difficulties in eliminating the disease in Thailand, Phalin said.

As Thailand does not have enough access to information and support for TB, most of the patients are stranded in isolation without receiving the proper treatment. Some of them have lost their jobs due to disease infection, she said.

“Our division is focusing on how to ensure that TB patients do not suffer from being discriminated against," said Phalin, adding that it was the duty of medical staff to help patients access the proper treatment.