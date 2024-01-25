A look at when the Sky Doctor service can and cannot be used

The project involves an air ambulance helicopter staffed by an emergency medical team to fly to remote spots or islands to ensure timely treatment and potentially save lives.

Initiated in 2009 by the National Institute for Emergency Medicine (NIEM) in collaboration with the Public Health Ministry, the Sky Doctor project has recorded significant achievements in recent years. Since 2021, Sky Doctors have performed more than 400 operations, airlifted nearly 400 patients to safety and delivered three organs for transplant.

Last September, Cholnan announced plans to expand the programme by setting up Sky Doctor teams in every public health area within 100 days. This initiative aims to improve the emergency medical response, particularly during the busy tourist season.

But what medical emergencies are entitled to use the service? To answer this question, Nation Group’s news channel “Post Today” reached out to Asst. Prof Dr Narain Chotirosniramit, director of Maharaj Nakorn Chiang Mai Hospital, which joined the Sky Doctor project back in 2010.

Narain said the hospital’s Sky Doctor team is responsible for medical missions in Health Area 1, which covers the upper part of the Northern region, and works with the emergency teams of Nakornping Hospital in Chiang Mai and Srisangwan Hospital in Mae Hong Son province.

“Last year, the Health Area 1 teams transported 162 patients, with all the expenses covered by NIEM,” he said. “Most of the patients transported by Sky Doctors were suffering from myocardial ischemia (decreased blood flow through one or more coronary artery), cardiac arrests, strokes, or severe head trauma.”