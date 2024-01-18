Thai hospital unlocking secrets of gut biome for personalised healthcare
The tiny ecosystem in your gut just might hold the key to unlocking a future of personalised healthcare. That's the vision of ViMUT Hospital in Bangkok, which is taking a lead in the expanding field of gut microbiome research.
According to Research Reports World, the global microbiome market is expected to achieve an annual growth of 29.61%, surpassing US$3.5 billion (125.41 billion baht) by 2028.
For years, medical experts have known the crucial role that microscopic inhabitants of the gut play in our overall health. From digestion and immunity to mood and mental well-being, a balanced gut microbiome plays a key role in ensuring a happy and healthy life. But what if we could go beyond simply maintaining balance and also use the gut to predict and even prevent diseases?
That's exactly what ViMUT Hospital, in collaboration with Singapore-based AMILI, is aiming to achieve through cutting-edge gut microbiome testing. Through a simple stool test, doctors can now analyse the diversity and balance of your gut bacteria, paving the way for personalised treatment plans, said Dr Kulthep Rattanakovit, director of ViMUT Hospital's Gastroenterology and Liver Department.
Imagine a future where medical interventions are tailored to your unique gut makeup, optimising your health outcomes like never before.
But ViMUT isn't stopping there. Recognising the need for data specific to people in Thailand, the hospital plans to open a dedicated gut microbiome research laboratory.
"This pioneering effort aims to elevate the standards of gut microbiome studies by using samples from the Thai population," said the hospital's acting CEO Dr Pichit Kangwolkij.
This ambitious project aims to gather extensive data from Thai individuals, reducing testing times to a single day and elevating the standards of gut microbiome studies in the region.
The potential benefits of this initiative are thought to be vast. The insights gained will not only unlock the secrets of Thai gut health but also lead to the development of targeted treatments and products for gastrointestinal diseases, irritable bowel syndrome, and even obesity.