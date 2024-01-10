Do you know what your baby is saying when it coos, moves hands or cries?

Sudhathai Sirithepmontree, who has pioneered an innovative approach to studying the behaviour of babies, highlighted the challenges mothers face in deciphering their infant’s needs.

Mothers often reach out to medical professionals after leaving the hospital, because they grapple with uncertainty regarding their infant’s well-being.

Sudhathai noted that though many countries have delved into the study of infant behaviour, it remains relatively unexplored in Thailand.

Citing a study conducted among mothers at Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok, Sudhathai said women who had watched instructional videos on infants’ behaviour responded better to their baby’s demands compared to those who did not.

Beyond fostering the mother-child relationship, foreign studies also suggest that this approach contributes positively to the child’s development, she said.

Mahidol University is poised to conduct further studies aiming to uncover distinctive behavioural traits among Thai infants. The university also plans to organise training courses and extend its principles to other healthcare institutions.