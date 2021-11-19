11-month-old baby snowboarder sweeps internet in China

A video of a baby girl sliding down the hill on a snowboard went viral on the internet recently, attracting a lot of attention.

Fan Xueyin, the mother of the toddler, told Xinhua reporters in an exclusive interview that it was little Yuji's first time snowboarding. "Me and my husband were both born in the 80s," Fan said. "We live and work in Beijing. One of us works as a designer, the other works in the Internet industry."

Despite not being professional athletes, Yuji's parents both love outdoor sports - cycling, camping and marathon, with the hope of stimulating their baby girl's interest in outdoor activities and snow sports.

"Because China will host the Winter Olympics soon, we are really encouraged to try ice and snow sports," the mom explained. "Recently, we learned to snowboard for the first time, so we also brought our child, with the mentality of trying something new."