Thailand, Saudi Arabia wrap up negotiations on health security, medical tourism

Dr Sura Wisetsak, director-general of the Department of Health Service Support, said Public Health Minister Cholnan Srikaew and his Saudi counterpart were expected to sign the MoU within the first quarter of this year.

Sura and his team were in Saudi Arabia to work with relevant Saudi officials in finalising the document.

“It took only 45 minutes to complete the negotiations to prepare the MoU. Both sides agreed to cooperate on health security and medical and wellness tourism, which are areas that both Thailand and Saudi Arabia are especially interested in,” Sura said.

Sura said that both the public health minister and Public Health Ministry permanent secretary Opas Karnkawinpong placed much importance on boosting Thailand’s ties with Saudi Arabia through cooperation on healthcare.

The official said that Thailand has no MoU with Saudi Arabia regarding public health cooperation, adding that both countries simply had an occasional exchange of visits to health services facilities.



