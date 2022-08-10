Tue, August 16, 2022

life

'Every match was a battle, now this is a dream' - Benzema on the Super Cup

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • 'Every match was a battle, now this...

Real Madrid are looking forward to Wednesday's (August 10) UEFA Super Cup in Helsinki as Carlo Ancelotti's side attempt to win the trophy for a fourth time by beating Eintracht Frankfurt.

The European and Spanish champions completed a solid pre-season and striker Karim Benzema told reporters on Tuesday (August 9) that Real were happy with their preparations and want to have a dream start to the new campaign by winning European soccer's ceremonial curtain raise.

“Every match was a battle so this is a dream we can achieve tomorrow by winning. It is a good and important match for us. We had a good pre-season and we are all ready and we will try to win the game.” Benzema said.

On Tuesday, Ancelotti joked with reporters by saying that if Benzema got sick, the team would have to adapt.

“Right now it is impossible to replace Karim (Benzema), there is no player in the world capable of replacing Karim so if he gets a cold we have to adapt.” CARLO ANCELOTTI REAL MADRID COACH Said.
 

Benzema’s performances last season were praised by his team mates as the France international scored 44 goals in 46 appearances. Since Cristiano Ronaldo left the club in 2018, Benzema has scored 131 goals and is integral to Real's success.

“It is different. After Cristiano (Ronaldo) left it is true that I scored many more goals but when he was here I was playing a different game, passing and many more things. He helped me a lot on the pitch and off the pitch but I knew I could do more and when he left it was the right time to change my style, my ambition and so far I have done well.” Benzema said

Wednesday´s match is the first time that both teams face each other in an official match since Real Madrid defeated the German side 7-3 in the 1960 European Cup final in Glasgow.

Semi-automated offside technology (SAOT), which uses special cameras that tracks body points on players, will be used for the match. English referee Michael Oliver will be the onfield official.

Thailand women’s tennis team win promotion to Asia Group I

Published : Aug 15, 2022

70 Ladies Up for Hilly Challenge at Panorama Golf and Country Club

Published : Aug 15, 2022

Thailand to help Cambodia prepare for aquatic events at 2023 SEA Games

Published : Aug 15, 2022

Tempers boil over as Spurs grab late 2-2 draw at Chelsea

Published : Aug 15, 2022

US actor Anne Heche taken off life support 9 days after car crash

Published : Aug 15, 2022

Published : August 10, 2022

By : Reuters

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

2022 Apec Science Prize Nominations Announced

Published : Aug 15, 2022

Phishing and Software Vulnerabilities Cause Nearly 70% of Cyber Incidents 

Published : Aug 15, 2022

Krungsri reaffirms its continuous assistance to all groups of customers

Published : Aug 15, 2022

Phuket receives over 360,000 tourists since May 1

Published : Aug 15, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.