'Every match was a battle, now this is a dream' - Benzema on the Super Cup

“Every match was a battle so this is a dream we can achieve tomorrow by winning. It is a good and important match for us. We had a good pre-season and we are all ready and we will try to win the game.” Benzema said.

On Tuesday, Ancelotti joked with reporters by saying that if Benzema got sick, the team would have to adapt.

“Right now it is impossible to replace Karim (Benzema), there is no player in the world capable of replacing Karim so if he gets a cold we have to adapt.” CARLO ANCELOTTI REAL MADRID COACH Said.

