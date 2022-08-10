'Every match was a battle, now this is a dream' - Benzema on the Super Cup

The European and Spanish champions completed a solid pre-season and striker Karim Benzema told reporters on Tuesday (August 9) that Real were happy with their preparations and want to have a dream start to the new campaign by winning European soccer's ceremonial curtain raise.
“Every match was a battle so this is a dream we can achieve tomorrow by winning. It is a good and important match for us. We had a good pre-season and we are all ready and we will try to win the game.” Benzema said.
On Tuesday, Ancelotti joked with reporters by saying that if Benzema got sick, the team would have to adapt.
“Right now it is impossible to replace Karim (Benzema), there is no player in the world capable of replacing Karim so if he gets a cold we have to adapt.” CARLO ANCELOTTI REAL MADRID COACH Said.
Benzema’s performances last season were praised by his team mates as the France international scored 44 goals in 46 appearances. Since Cristiano Ronaldo left the club in 2018, Benzema has scored 131 goals and is integral to Real's success.
“It is different. After Cristiano (Ronaldo) left it is true that I scored many more goals but when he was here I was playing a different game, passing and many more things. He helped me a lot on the pitch and off the pitch but I knew I could do more and when he left it was the right time to change my style, my ambition and so far I have done well.” Benzema said
Wednesday´s match is the first time that both teams face each other in an official match since Real Madrid defeated the German side 7-3 in the 1960 European Cup final in Glasgow.
Semi-automated offside technology (SAOT), which uses special cameras that tracks body points on players, will be used for the match. English referee Michael Oliver will be the onfield official.
Published : August 10, 2022
By : Reuters
