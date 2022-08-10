Serena Williams announces upcoming retirement from tennis

But the 40-year-old said after that match that she could see the light at the end of the tennis tunnel in her career before suggesting the U.S. Open starting this month could be her swansong.

"I have never liked the word retirement," Williams wrote in a Vogue article https://www.vogue.com/article/serena-williams-retirement-in-her-own-words?utm_source=twitter&utm_brand=vogue&mbid=social_twitter&utm_social-type=owned&utm_medium=social.

"It doesn't feel like a modern word to me. I've been thinking of this as a transition but I want to be sensitive about how I use that word, which means something very specific and important to a community of people.

"Maybe the best word to describe what I'm up to is evolution. I'm here to tell you that I'm evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me.

"A few years ago I quietly started Serena Ventures, a venture capital firm. Soon after that, I started a family. I want to grow that family."

