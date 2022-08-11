Thai women too strong for Singapore, maintain winning streak

It was the Thai women’s third successive victory, having earlier thrashed Pacific Oceania 3-0 on Monday and hosts Malaysia, also 3-0, on Tuesday.
Photo Credit : Wanchai Kraisornkhajit
Thailand’s 19-year-old Anchisa Chanta, ranked No. 698 in the world, easily defeated Michelle Yeo of Singapore 6-2, 6-1 to put her team 1-0 up after the opening singles.
Punnin Kovapitukted, also 19 and ranked No. 549, won easily against Sue Yan Tan 6-1, 6-1.
The Thai doubles duo of Chompoothip Jundakate and Lanlana Tararudee had it even easier against Sue Yan Tan and Audrey Tong, winning 6-0, 6-1 to make it 3-0 for the Thais.
Thailand will next play Maldives on Friday in the last match. The group topper will play the promotional play-offs to advance to Group I in 2023.
Published : Aug 31, 2022
Published : August 11, 2022
By : THE NATION
