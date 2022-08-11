Wed, August 31, 2022

life

Thai women too strong for Singapore, maintain winning streak

Thailand’s women's tennis team routed Singapore 3-0 in Group II of the Asia/Oceania Zone in the Billie Jean King Cup on Wednesday at the National Tennis Centre in Kuala Lumpur.

It was the Thai women’s third successive victory, having earlier thrashed Pacific Oceania 3-0 on Monday and hosts Malaysia, also 3-0, on Tuesday.

Photo Credit : Wanchai Kraisornkhajit

Thailand’s 19-year-old Anchisa Chanta, ranked No. 698 in the world, easily defeated Michelle Yeo of Singapore 6-2, 6-1 to put her team 1-0 up after the opening singles.

Punnin Kovapitukted, also 19 and ranked No. 549, won easily against Sue Yan Tan 6-1, 6-1.

The Thai doubles duo of Chompoothip Jundakate and Lanlana Tararudee had it even easier against Sue Yan Tan and Audrey Tong, winning 6-0, 6-1 to make it 3-0 for the Thais.

Thailand will next play Maldives on Friday in the last match. The group topper will play the promotional play-offs to advance to Group I in 2023.

Published : August 11, 2022

By : THE NATION

Nation Thailnad
