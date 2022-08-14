Wed, August 31, 2022

life

Two Filipino racers win the Spartan Sprint race in Chiang Mai

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Two Filipino racers win the Spartan...

The final day of the "Spartan Thailand 2022 Chiang Mai" race ended on Sunday with 3,000 competitors from 30 countries.

The Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) and six government agencies, including TAT and Chiang Mai province, have got the rights to organise the world's most brutal obstacle race at Huay Tung Tao Reservoir in Chiang Mai's Mae Rim district from August 12 and 14.
 

The Spartan Sprint (5km) race was held on Sunday with 20 obstacles along the path.

The male winner was Mervin Guarte from the Philippines, with a record of 26m 29s. The second place was Jeffrey Reginio from the Philippines, with a record of 26m 46s, and the third place was Saddam Pittli from Malaysia, with a record of 27m 34s.

Meanwhile, the winner was Sandi Menchi Abahan from the Philippines, with a record of 32m 54s. The second place was Silamie Apolistarguta, a Filipino runner with a record of 35m 37s, and the third place was Emma Carroll, an Australian runner with a record of 35m 54s.

The "Spartan Thailand 2022 Chiang Mai" is the which competitors must overcome various obstacles along the trail, such as mud, ziplines, nets and walls. The next event Spartan Sprint (5km) will be held on Sunday.

For more information, please visit "Spartan Race Thailand" Facebook page www.facebook.com/spartanracethailand or website www.spartan.com.

Two Filipino racers win the Spartan Sprint race in Chiang Mai

Two Filipino racers win the Spartan Sprint race in Chiang Mai Two Filipino racers win the Spartan Sprint race in Chiang Mai Two Filipino racers win the Spartan Sprint race in Chiang Mai Two Filipino racers win the Spartan Sprint race in Chiang Mai Two Filipino racers win the Spartan Sprint race in Chiang Mai Two Filipino racers win the Spartan Sprint race in Chiang Mai Two Filipino racers win the Spartan Sprint race in Chiang Mai

Anti-Oxidant Extracts from Young Durians at the Trimming Period

Published : Aug 31, 2022

Birdie Fruitful Kusuma Seizes Early Lead at 7th SAT-TWT Open

Published : Aug 31, 2022

Hit film directors say copyright law must change for K-movies' global success

Published : Aug 31, 2022

The return of Tor Thanai and 8 things you need to know about his new music video “Hotel”

Published : Aug 31, 2022

Players Pose in Promotional Photocall for 7th SAT-TWT Open

Published : Aug 31, 2022

Published : August 14, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

South East Asia -Germany unite to drive a Circular Economy policy in the region

Published : Aug 31, 2022

Great Wall Motor Provides Tips for Facing Trouble While Using an Electric Vehicle

Published : Aug 31, 2022

Anti-Oxidant Extracts from Young Durians at the Trimming Period

Published : Aug 31, 2022

Satun Ready to Host 7th Asia Pacific Geoparks Network Symposium 2022

Published : Aug 31, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.