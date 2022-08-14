Two Filipino racers win the Spartan Sprint race in Chiang Mai

The Spartan Sprint (5km) race was held on Sunday with 20 obstacles along the path.

The male winner was Mervin Guarte from the Philippines, with a record of 26m 29s. The second place was Jeffrey Reginio from the Philippines, with a record of 26m 46s, and the third place was Saddam Pittli from Malaysia, with a record of 27m 34s.

Meanwhile, the winner was Sandi Menchi Abahan from the Philippines, with a record of 32m 54s. The second place was Silamie Apolistarguta, a Filipino runner with a record of 35m 37s, and the third place was Emma Carroll, an Australian runner with a record of 35m 54s.

The "Spartan Thailand 2022 Chiang Mai" is the which competitors must overcome various obstacles along the trail, such as mud, ziplines, nets and walls. The next event Spartan Sprint (5km) will be held on Sunday.

For more information, please visit "Spartan Race Thailand" Facebook page www.facebook.com/spartanracethailand or website www.spartan.com.