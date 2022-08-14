Liverpool v Crystal Palace: Team news

Jürgen Klopp’s men will, however, be without the services of Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in terms of midfield options.

Kostas Tsimikas could also be back after a knock kept him out of the trip to Craven Cottage last weekend.

Klopp said on Friday: “A couple of boys are coming back: Naby will be back for Monday and Kostas will train today for the first time so he might be back as well. That’s the situation.”

Two members of the squad are in line for milestones should they be named in the XI against Palace: Trent Alexander-Arnold would clock up his 150th Premier League start, while Roberto Firmino’s would be his 200th.

