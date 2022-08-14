Ten Hag: WE'RE WORKING ON IT TOGETHER

“We are, as a team, in a difficult process,” Ten Hag admitted to Sky Sports.

“We expected a different start. It seems like what happened in the past, last season, we have to change that very quickly.

“We need new players, we need quality players and we will do everything to convince them to come.”

Ten Hag acknowledged United’s recent struggle to overcome challenging moments after his side were beaten by the Bees.

“Yeah, this is the truth,” he said. “We have seen it and we have to work on it.

“Only when we stick together and we work hard we’ll [get] over it. The belief, you have to bring on the pitch for yourself and as a team.”