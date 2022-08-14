Wed, August 31, 2022

life

Ten Hag: WE'RE WORKING ON IT TOGETHER

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has stated his desire to "change quickly" after the team's 4-0 defeat to Brentford on Saturday.

The boss is adamant that hard work, togetherness and new blood will help overturn a winless start to the Premier League season after the defeats to Brighton and Brentford.
 

“We are, as a team, in a difficult process,” Ten Hag admitted to Sky Sports.

“We expected a different start. It seems like what happened in the past, last season, we have to change that very quickly. 

“We need new players, we need quality players and we will do everything to convince them to come.”

Ten Hag acknowledged United’s recent struggle to overcome challenging moments after his side were beaten by the Bees.

“Yeah, this is the truth,” he said. “We have seen it and we have to work on it. 

“Only when we stick together and we work hard we’ll [get] over it. The belief, you have to bring on the pitch for yourself and as a team.”

Published : August 14, 2022

By : THE NATION

